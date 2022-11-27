Just last month Robert said his sister, Bindi was pressuring him to start dating so it would take “some of the heat [off her]”.

Looks like the message was received loud and clear!

The news of Robert’s latest date comes just a week after it was rumoured he was interested in Lucia Field, the new Blue Wiggle and daughter of original Wiggle, Anthony Field.

The two met on Steve Irwin Day at Australia Zoo – and a source told New Idea that sparks were flying!

“Lucia and Robert got on like a house on fire,” the source said.

Many thought Robert was interested in Blue Wiggle, Lucia Field. Instagram

“You could tell he liked her, he was totally blushing when she asked him for a photo.”

“Everyone thought he might ask her out,” the source explained.

And with Lucia’s dad sharing the snap of the teenagers together, it seemed like Robert had already won over any potential in-laws!