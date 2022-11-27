Young love is in the air … and crikey, it’s making us feel old!
In news that will likely break the hearts of his many female fans, New Idea can exclusively reveal Robert Irwin has jumped into the dating pool – and he appears completely taken with his pretty plus one.
On November 18, he was spotted out on a date with his rumoured new girlfriend.
After a busy day working at Australia Zoo, the pair grabbed burgers and fries from a Grill’d restaurant.
They then headed to a local beach to eat, with Robert, 18, pulling his sweetheart in for some snuggles as they watched the sun set. Aww!
Not much is known about how Robert met his new flame, also 18, but it’s believed she is the niece of the late Heath Ledger.
Just last month Robert said his sister, Bindi was pressuring him to start dating so it would take “some of the heat [off her]”.
Looks like the message was received loud and clear!
The news of Robert’s latest date comes just a week after it was rumoured he was interested in Lucia Field, the new Blue Wiggle and daughter of original Wiggle, Anthony Field.
The two met on Steve Irwin Day at Australia Zoo – and a source told New Idea that sparks were flying!
“Lucia and Robert got on like a house on fire,” the source said.
Many thought Robert was interested in Blue Wiggle, Lucia Field.
“You could tell he liked her, he was totally blushing when she asked him for a photo.”
“Everyone thought he might ask her out,” the source explained.
And with Lucia’s dad sharing the snap of the teenagers together, it seemed like Robert had already won over any potential in-laws!
