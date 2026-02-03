Pamela Anderson is coming to Australia! Find out how to get tickets to her tour

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Pamela Anderson has delighted her Australian fans by confirming she is coming Down Under!

In a world-exclusive, the Baywatch icon, 58, will be taking part in an In Conversation event hosted by Wanderlust True North.

She will talk all about “reinvention, resilience and the beauty of second acts” during the event after her incredible acting comeback.

So, when is Pamela coming to Australia and how can you get tickets?

Scroll on for everything you need to know.

Pamela Anderson will be coming to Australia on tour! (Credit: Getty)

When is Pamela Anderson’s Australian tour?

Pamela will be coming to Australia for just two shows in April, so you won’t want to miss out.

She will be taking to the stage at Sydney’s TikTok Entertainment Centre on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Pamela will then travel to Melbourne for another event at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday, April 17, 2026.

How can I get tickets to Pamela Anderson’s Australian tour?

The general sale kicks off on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 9am, but there are ways you can nab tickets early!

Check out all the presale timings here:

Wanderlust presale: Tuesday, February 3, 9am, until Thursday, February 5, 8am

My Ticketek presale: Tuesday February 3, 12pm, until Thursday, February 5, 8am

Australian Live Magazine presale: Tuesday February 3, 12pm, until Thursday, February 5, 8am

The Beauty Chef presale: Tuesday February 3, 12pm, until Thursday, February 5, 8am

Lolo Love presale: Tuesday February 3, 12pm, until Thursday, February 5, 8am

1 Hotel Melbourne presale: Tuesday February 3, 12pm, until Thursday, February 5, 8am

Monash University presale: Tuesday February 3, 12pm, until Thursday, February 5, 8am

Partner presale: Tuesday February 3, 12pm, until Thursday, February 5, 8am

Public general sale: Thursday, February 5, 9am

Click here to get tickets.

