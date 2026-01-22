Harry Styles is returning to Australia for 2026 tour! All the dates and how to get tickets

Harry Styles has confirmed that he will be returning to Australia for his 2026 tour.

The singer, 31, delighted fans with the surprise announcement that he’d be dropping new music on March 6, 2026.

Before his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, has even been released, he’s now confirmed he will be heading on tour again.

Luckily for Australian fans, Harry will be returning Down Under for four shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Scroll on for all the details.

Harry Styles is coming to Australia on his 2026 Together, Together tour. (Credit: Getty)

Is Harry Styles touring in 2026?

Yes! Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour is set to kick off in Amsterdam on May 16 with six nights.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker will then travel to London for another six shows, followed by gigs in São Paulo, Mexico City and New York.

In November, he will then travel Down Under for a final tour shows, wrapping up the global tour in Australia.

Harry will perform at two shows in Sydney and two in Melbourne.

Sadly, for other Australian cities and New Zealand, this will be his entire run of shows Down Under during his limited 2026 schedule.

Here are all the Australian dates:

When do tickets for Harry Styles’ 2026 tour go on sale?

With limited dates on offer and demand expected to be sky-high, you won’t want to miss these tickets going on sale!

There will be two pre-sales, one exclusively to Amex users and one run by Live Nation, before the general sale kicks off.

Tickets will be on sale in a matter of days, set your timers for these dates now:

Melbourne ⁠

Amex Presale: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11am

Live Nation Presale: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 11am⁠

General On Sale: Friday January 30, 2026, 11am ⁠

⁠

Sydney

⁠ Amex Presale: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 2pm⁠

Live Nation Presale: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 2pm ⁠

General On Sale: Friday, January 30, 2026, 2pm ⁠

Click here to register for pre-sale access.