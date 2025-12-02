How to get tickets to Michelle Obama’s Australian tour

NEED TO KNOW Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be speaking publicly in Australia for the first time.

“In Conversation with Michelle Obama” will see her discuss her life in the White House, career in public service and the tireless advocacy work she’s undertaken in support of the next generation.

Three shows are confirmed for 2026, with two in Melbourne and one in Sydney.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from $195. Get your tickets here now.

Michelle Obama is coming to Australia in 2026 for her first speaking tour Down Under.

Coming off the back of the release of her new book, The Look, on November 4, the former First Lady, 61, will be showing fans even more of her life behind the scenes.

The advocacy worker, best-selling author, producer and podcaster will kick off her In Conversation tour in Melbourne on Tuesday, May 19, with two shows in the city that day, before heading to Sydney the following day.

Find out more about her tour below.

Michelle Obama is coming to Australia in May 2026 for her debut In Conversation speaking tour. (Credit: Getty)

What is Michelle Obama’s In Conversation tour?

Growth Faculty is behind Michelle’s In Conversation tour, marking the first time the former First Lady has toured Aussie shores to speak publicly.

The company hosts live learning experiences with some of the world’s brightest minds, with previous sessions held with the likes of Steven Bartlett, George Clooney, Hillary Clinton and 44th US President Barack Obama.

There’s no word yet on who will host the Q&A with Michelle, so stay tuned for updates.

The dates include:

May 19, 2026 at 12.30pm: Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, Vic. BUY TICKETS HERE

May 19, 2026 at 7.30pm: Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, Vic. BUY TICKETS HERE

May 20, 2026 at 7.30pm: TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW. BUY TICKETS HERE



44th President of the United States of America Barack Obama, who celebrated his 33rd anniversary with wife Michelle on October 4, has previously done his own In Conversation tour. (Credit: Instagram)

Are tickets still on sale for Michelle Obama’s Australian tour?

Tickets are still available to purchase via Ticketek for all three shows.

Prices start at $195, while premium seats cost as much as $445.

The doting family woman spent Thanksgiving on November 27 with daughters Sasha, 24, and Malia, 27, and husband Barack. (Credit: Instagram)

When was Michelle Obama last in Australia?

While she may not have toured Aussie shores professionally until now, Michelle has spent time in our country once before.

On April 15, 2023, she shared a carousel of images of herself and Barack in Australia as she reflected on her “perfect first visit”.

“I’ve been wanting to visit for such a long time, and can’t wait to go back!” Michelle captioned this photo from our shores in April 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

These included one stroking a koala at Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park in Victoria, one with husband Barack inside Sydney’s Opera House and another hand-feeding a kangaroo.

“Barack and I just got back from Australia – and we loved every minute of this trip!” she wrote. “From visiting the famous Sydney Opera House to exploring the beautiful wildlife to catching up with friends, this was the perfect first visit for me…

“I’ve been wanting to visit for such a long time, and can’t wait to go back!” she concluded.

