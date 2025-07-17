Oprah Winfrey’s EPIC 2025 plans in Australia revealed

Aussie Oprah Winfrey fans rejoice, because the “Queen of All Media” is coming Down Under for the first time in 10 years!

Oprah Winfrey is gearing up for a visit to Australia. (Credit: Getty)

When is Oprah Winfrey coming to Australia?

According to Confidential, the media mogul is going on holiday here in November.

While she is relaxing, sources say that she is planning to hold five speaking events across the country.

At the time of publication, there are no further details about where she plans to holiday or where she could be touring.

The publication also revealed that TEG Dainty is believed to be behind the potential events.

The global entertainment company has been in charge of tours for Graham Norton, Cindy Lauper, Katy Perry, and Celeste Barber, just to name a few.

Thousands came to see Oprah Winfrey when she came to Australia in 2010. (Credit: Getty)

When was the last time Oprah Winfrey came to Australia?

This isn’t the first time that the former talk show host has come Down Under.

Her most notable appearance was when she taped the last four episodes of her show at the Sydney Opera House in 2010.

Dubbed the “Oprah House” at the time, she brought 300 American fans with her to mark the milestone, and thousands of Aussies also went.

Five years later, she followed it up with a speaking tour across the country.

“I have been saying since I left Australia that I wanted to get back,” she admitted to NewsCorp at the time.

“I didn’t have the chance to fully embrace it because I was with 320 other people, there were 20 camera crews, there was an itinerary a mile long.

“So the opportunity to do what I most love, that is to sit in gathering spaces and talk to women about things that I know they value and I value as important wasn’t really high on my agenda.”

Oprah Winfrey also visited Australia in 2015. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I watch the Oprah Winfrey special in Australia?

You can watch Oprah’s Aussie special, which is called An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution on Disney Plus.