Dolly Parton shares a MAJOR update about 9 to 5 movie sequel

Dolly Parton has shared some major news about a sequel to the movie, 9 to 5.

She made her film debut in the movie, which was released in 1980.

Her smash hit song, 9 to 5, was written as the theme song for the movie.

9 to 5 has also found huge success as a musical on the West End.

Dolly Parton knows that the movie 9 to 5 is a timeless classic, and she has now shared some news about its highly anticipated sequel.

In the lead-up to her 80th birthday in January, the singer-songwriter spoke in Nashville to mark the US release of her third book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.

“It looks like a sequel might happen, but I don’t think I’m going to be in it,” she shared.

Dolly Parton’s song featured in the 9 to 5 movie. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

Famously, she made her movie debut in the popular movie, which was released in 1980.

“I love that movie, and we did talk about doing a sequel for many years, but it just wasn’t right. I know there is a script and it’s with Jennifer Aniston, who I love, but I don’t know if any of us (from the original cast) will be involved,” Dolly teased.

She also reflected on her upcoming musical Dolly: A True Original Musical, which is making its Broadway debut in 2026. The musical and the book also highlight her love story with her late husband, Carl Dean.

Dolly Parton has shared a update about the 9 to 5 movie sequel. (Credit: Getty)

Sadly, he passed away in March, aged 82.

“I cry every time at the parts about Carl,” she shared when she watched the musical. “It’s emotional for me, but I love it. It’s an amazing show and a real experience for me to look back on my life like that.”

Previously, she told PEOPLE that her relationship with her husband was a “great old love story”.

“That’s a loss,” about losing him after being together for almost 60 years. “Nobody can ever know that unless you’ve experienced it yourself. He will always be in my heart and in my memories.”

She also told the publication that she thinks that he’d appreciate how she’s presented their relationship.

Dolly Parton met her late husband in 1964. (Credit: Instagram)

In the lead-up to the musical’s release, she told US reporters about the price of fame.

The Jolene hitmaker said she spent a “long time on the road”, and she always worked. But she had no regrets.

“The sacrifice has been worth it because I got to make my dreams come true,” Dolly shared.

“And that’s what dreams need to become a reality – hard work and sacrifice.”



