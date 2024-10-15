Cyndi Lauper has confirmed that she will bring her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour to Australia in 2025.

Advertisement

For more than 40 years, the 71-year-old has captivated audiences around the world with her distinctive voice, bold punk aesthetic, and unforgettable music, and now she’ll perform for Australian fans for one final time.

If you want to get your hands on tickets to see Cyndi Lauper perform her iconic hit songs, such as True Colours and Time After Time, read on to find out how, as well as everything else you need to know about Cyndi Lauper’s Australian tour.

The tour will be the last chance for Australian fans to see Cyndi perform live. (Credit: Getty)

Is Cyndi Lauper touring Australia?

Yes! Cyndi Lauper is set to tour Australia in April 2025 with The Veronicas taking to the stage alongside her as the supporting act.

Advertisement

The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning artist last toured Australia in 2023 where she was a supporting act for fellow music icon Rod Stewart.

Her first performance in Australia was in 1986 at the now-defunct Sydney Entertainment Centre. Since then, Cyndi has toured Australia in 1989, 2004, 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2017.

When is Cyndi Lauper touring Australia?

Cyndi Lauper will tour Australia between April 2nd and April 12th, 2025 at various venues around Australia.

Which show will you be buying tickets for? (Credit: Ticketek)

Advertisement

Where in Australia will Cyndi Lauper perform?

Cyndi Lauper will perform at the following locations:

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, April 2 | GET TICKETS

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, April 5 | GET TICKETS

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, April 7 | GET TICKETS

Advertisement

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, April 8 | GET TICKETS

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, April 10 | GET TICKETS

RAC Arena, Perth, April 12 | GET TICKETS

This will be the ninth (and final) time Cyndi has toured Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Where can I buy tickets for Cyndi Lauper’s Australian tour?

You can buy tickets to see Cyndi Lauper through Ticketek Australia.

When do tickets to Cyndi Lauper’s Australia tour go on sale?

Telstra Plus Pre-Sale: On sale 12pm Friday, October 18

Artist Pre-Sale: On sale 12pm Friday, October 18

Teg Dainty/My Ticketek Pre-Sale: On sale 1pm, Tuesday, October 22

Advertisement

General Sale: On sale 2pm, Wednesday, October 23

Find out how you can sign up for all four pre-sales here.