Oasis Australia Tour 2025: Dates, locations, ticket prices and more

Noel and Liam Gallagher made global headlines in August when they revealed that they had not only reconciled but would reunite for a string of exclusive Oasis concerts to be held across the United Kingdom in 2025.

From July 4th until August 17th, 2025, the brothers will perform at 19 sold-out shows in the likes of Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin for more than 1.5 million lucky fans (including the author of this article).

At the time, it was unclear if the Oasis reunion tour would cross international borders, however, a new report from NME has revealed that the Gallaghers will also perform across the US, Canada, South America, Asia, and Australia.

The brothers’ last performed live together in 2009. (Credit: Getty)

They last performed live together in 2009 after a mutual decision to “quit” the band following a series of escalating altercations between the brothers.

In the years since, they have both continued to perform live across the world as Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds and Liam as both a solo act and as the frontman of rock band Beady Eye (2009 to 2014).

Noel and Liam Gallagher have reportedly recorded a new Oasis album.

Is Oasis touring Australia?

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed by the band, sources close to the tour have revealed that Oasis will play in Melbourne and Sydney with their Live 25′ tour, alongside shows in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Boston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Seoul, Toky, Sao Paulo, Santiago, and Buenos Aires.

An announcement is expected to be made very shortly regarding dates and ticketing details.

Millions of Oasis fans missed out when tickets to the UK run of reunion show dates went on sale. (Credit: Getty)

When is Oasis touring Australia?

We can safely assume given the incredible demand shown for the original run of UK dates, that Oasis will perform at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Allianz Stadium due to their large capacity.

It is currently unclear how many shows Oasis will perform in Sydney and Melbourne, but we do know the concerts will take place in 2025. Check this page for updates.