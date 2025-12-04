Is it Mel Doyle’s Hollywood moment? TV star on why she’d never return to Sunrise after Oprah gig

NEED TO KNOW Melissa Doyle first joined Sunrise in 1997.

As she kicks off her biggest gig, hosting Oprah Winfrey’s Australian speaking tour, Melissa Doyle has shut down reports she’s returning to Sunrise.

Rumours have been swirling since sports reporter Mark Beretta announced on November 27 that he’s leaving the breakfast show after 22 years.

“I’ve been there, done that,” she declared on Stellar magazine’s Something to Talk About podcast two days later.

Melissa Doyle has ruled out a return to Sunrise ahead of the biggest gig of her career: hosting Oprah Winfrey on her Australian speaking tour. (Credit: Instagram)

“I left [Sunrise] on top,” she added. “I don’t believe in going back; I believe in what’s next.

“How do I keep evolving as a human, as a woman, as a journalist? What’s my next challenge? What can I learn? What can I try?

“So yeah, no. I loved it, but I’ve done it.”

The 55-year-old is currently rubbing shoulders with US talk show queen Oprah, 71, as she visits Australia for the first time in 10 years.

After 14 years in the hot seat with David “Kochie” Koch on Sunrise, Mel’s eager to keep evolving as a human, as a woman, as a journalist”. (Credit: Instagram)

Mel is hosting all five Oprah Winfrey In Conversation shows around the country, kicking off in Sydney on December 4.

Oprah shared a photo to Instagram on December 3 as the pair spent time together, saying she was “elated” the Aussie was joining her.

Extremely well-connected in Hollywood, Oprah was known for making dreams come true on her long-running eponymous talk show.

Her tick of approval will surely open doors internationally for Mel should she be interested.

Mel is a co-host on Network Seven’s The House of Wellness alongside Shane Crawford and new regulars Dr Ahmed Kazmi and Yvie Jones. (Credit: Instagram)

In June 2013, Mel announced she would be stepping down as co-host of Sunrise after 14 years at the helm.

Staying with Channel Seven, she began presenting new national news bulletin Seven Afternoon News with Matt White.

She’s hosted numerous shows for the network since, including Sunday Night, Seven News Sydney, Seven News: The Latest and This Is Your Life.

Currently, she co-hosts The House of Wellness with Shane Crawford.