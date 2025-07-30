Inside Pamela Anderson’s relationships: Five weddings and one ‘wild’ love

She’s the blonde bombshell who originally found fame wearing an iconic red swimsuit on the set of Baywatch. More than 30 years later, Pamela Anderson is making waves in her latest role in The Naked Gun – and it’s her budding romance with co-star Liam Neeson that has everyone talking.

The chemistry between five-times-married Pamela, 58, and widower Liam, 73, during press appearances for the movie didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

And while, initially, it was speculated it could be a move designed to stoke audience interest in the action comedy, a source confirmed to People that the duo’s connection went beyond the set.

The budding romance between Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson has set the world alight. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” the insider said, adding that the pair were “enjoying” each other’s company.

Pamela and Liam did nothing to disperse speculation about their close bond during an appearance on the US Today show in July 2025.

“What’s the deal here? You’re both single right now. There’s clearly chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?” host Craig Melvin asked the pair, point bank.

“What? I don’t understand the question,” Pamela initially joked, before Liam said the duo “have a lovely budding chemistry”.

“I had never met Pamela before,” the actor continued. “We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry – as two actors.”

“[We decided], ‘This is nice, let’s not mull this, let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did.”

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson posed with their respective sons on the red carpet. (Credit: Getty)

The pair looked smitten during media appearances together, with Pamela kissing Liam on the cheek during the London premiere of The Naked Gun.

Fans are hoping it marks a happy ending for both actors. Liam’s actress wife Natasha Richardson tragically died after a skiing accident in March 2009, and Pamela’s love life has generated its fair share of headlines over the years.

Here, we take a look back at the Baywatch star’s past relationships.

Pamela Anderson is pictured with ex David Charvet wearing their Baywatch swimmers: (Credit: Getty)

David Charvet

After Pamela joined Baywatch in 1992, playing the role of C.J. Parker, she went on to strike up a brief romance with co-star David Charvet, who joined the same year playing the role of Matt Brody.

Their characters had an on-screen flirtation and Pamela later confirmed, in her memoir Love, Pamela, that they dated off-screen.

Their split was reportedly down to the strain of filming and living together at the same time.

“I miss the camaraderie that I had with the people on the sets,” David, who went on to marry actress and model Brooke Burke, told People in July 2025. “I had old-school producers and old-school people that worked as a unit, and it was a real family.”

David and Brooke had two children together, and David quit acting to focus on his construction business, before he and Brooke split in 2011.

Tommy Lee

On New Year’s Eve 1994, Pamela Anderson met Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee at a club. “Suddenly, a waitress came over and said, ‘Tommy, here’s a shot of Goldschläger. It’s for you, from Pamela Anderson,’ ” Tommy would go on to recall in Mötley Crüe’s autobiography The Dirt.

“She was wearing all white, her hair was the most perfect shade of blond I had ever seen, her teeth practically glowed through her lips when she laughed, and she stood out so radiantly from everyone around her that it seemed like a beam of black light was shining on her from above,” he wrote.

Pamela Anderson with Tommy Lee. (Credit: Getty)

How old was Pamela when she married Tommy Lee?

He and Pamela had a whirlwind romance, going on their first date in Cancun, Mexico, in February 1995 and marrying on a beach there just days later – Pamela, then 27, wearing a white bikini and Tommy, then 32, in boardshorts.

“There was Tommy and then there was nobody else,” Pamela reflected in a 2015 interview with People. “He was the love of my life. We had a wild and crazy beginnings that was too much for both of us.”

The couple welcomed two sons, Brandon and Dylan, but while Pamela later wrote in her memoir that it was the “only time” she was “ever truly in love” she also called her relationship with Tommy “the most destructive”.

When did Tommy and Pam divorce?

In February 1998, Tommy was arrested after Pamela claimed he repeatedly kicked her in the back while she was holding Dylan in her arms.

“I still couldn’t believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night,” she recalled in her memoir, adding, “We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies.”

The actress filed for divorce two days after the assault, citing irreconcilable differences.

Tommy pleaded no contest to one charge of felony spousal abuse in April 1998. He later served six months in jail.

Despite the incident, the pair would go on to reunite at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, although they later called their rekindled romance off again.

Pamela Anderson has said she and Kelly dated “all the time”. (Credit: Getty)

Kelly Slater

In her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, Pamela Anderson revealed that she was dating surfing champion Kelly Slater at the time she married Tommy Lee.

“I was dating Kelly Slater at the time, and I was supposed to go see him in Florida and meet his family,” she said, as she recalled her beach wedding. “My first phone call was to him to tell him I was married. He’s like, ‘What?!’ That was horrible’.”

Pamela met Kelly when they starred together on Baywatch. “He was my big love, actually. He was such a sweetheart to me and so good to me,” she recalled in her doco, going on to say that the pair dated “all the time” and were “together between lots of boyfriends and lots of girlfriends for him too”.

But she described Kelly as a “free spirit”.

“You couldn’t get your hands around him. But you don’t own anybody. Nobody owns anybody, and you just let them be who they are. Sometimes it’s better not with you,” she said.

Kelly is now in a long-term relationship with surfer and business woman Kalani Miller, and the pair have a one-year-old son.

Pamela Anderson and Marcus Schenkenberg were briefly engaged. (Credit: Getty)

Marcus Schenkenberg

After Pamela Anderson’s divorce from Tommy Lee, she began seeing Swedish model Marcus Schenkenberg. The pair actually got engaged, but they split after just a few months, in early 2001.

Pamela addressed the break-up, after she was photographed kissing movie mogul Jon Peters.

“Marcus is a really nice man but I’m just looking for something different in my life – someone with a little passion in their life,” Pamela said at the time. “There is no one else involved and certainly not Jon. That was all nonsense. Marcus and I had both been working hard and it was simply impossible for us to be together. Jon is an old friend,” she added.

“The fact is it’s difficult to have a relationship with any man because I’m very busy. I work 18 hour days. I have a big life, and I want someone who has a life so we can come together and have a life together. But I don’t want to take care of anyone other than my kids.”

Marcus later discussed the relationship in an interview with Swedish outlet Expressen.

“There were a lot of paparazzi hiding in the bushes all the time. We got a lot of attention, which was a bit annoying. I didn’t understand how she coped with it,” he said of Pamela.

He revealed the pair are still on speaking terms today.

“I ran into Pamela in Germany at a charity gala. When you run into each other, it’s obviously fun and you get to talk to each other,” he told the publication. “I don’t have any disagreements with any of my exes.”

Pamela would say that her marriage to Kid Rock didn’t have the “frenzy” that she was used to. (Credit: Getty)

Kid Rock

In 2001 Pamela Anderson started dating American musician, singer and rapper Kid Rock and the pair made many public appearances together throughout the early 2000s.

“It was weird when we met,” Kid told Spin of their connection. . “I was thinking, ‘Wow, here’s someone who kinda thinks like I do. Let’s go out and have a great (expletive) time and party like animals.’ But there’s a time and a place for that, and a time and a place for family.”

By April 2002 Pamela and Kid were engaged, but by the following year they had split.

“The word that best describes me now is ‘free’,” Pamela told People in July 2003. “That’s all I will say. I’m a mum, and that’s where my life is at.”

But almost exactly three years later, the duo would reconnect on a friend’s yacht in the south of France and they wed in a whirlwind marriage on another yacht in St Tropez in July 2006.

“We had a great time, we had fun together. He was really good to the boys,” Pamela recalled in her documentary. “But I didn’t feel like this is love because I have an impression of what love is and this isn’t it. We just didn’t have that height, that frenzy, that I was used to. I didn’t want anything less than that.”

She would file for divorce from Kid just four months after saying “I do”, citing irreconcilable differences.

Pamela Anderson’s marriage to old friend Rick Saloman didn’t last. (Credit: Getty)

Rick Salomon

In 2007 Pamela Anderson married her old friend and professional poker player Rick Salomon at a Las Vegas hotel. It would be the first of two weddings between the two. Neither lasted.

While a source told People that the pair were “head over heels in love” at the time, just 10 weeks after the first ceremony, Pamela filed for divorce. She would later allege that her discovery of a “crack pipe” in her family Christmas tree led to the split.

“He still to this day denies it and says it was somebody else,” Pamela shared in her Netflix documentary. “Who else would have a crack pipe in the Christmas tree? It wasn’t me.”

Rick emphatically denied the allegation, telling the New York Post: “I smoked crack for 25 f-king years, but the crack pipe in the Christmas tree was 1000 per cent not mine.” He added that he had been sober for many years.

“[That] crack pipe has nothing to do with me,” he continued, “but I am a crack head.”

Pamela and Rick later got back together, with the pair remarrying in 2014, but ultimately the reunion was a failure.

“Every time you’re here, something different is going on,” Ellen DeGeneres said to Pamela during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2015. “You remarried someone you were married to before?”

“Yep, and now I’m not married again,” the star replied.

The relationship between Pamela Anderson and Adil Rami ended acrimoniously. (Credit: Getty)

Adil Rami

Between 2017 and 2019, Pamela Anderson would go on to date French professional footballer Adil Rami, after the pair were introduced through mutual friends in France.

The relationship ended acrimoniously, with Pamela accusing Adil of “living a double life” in an explosive Instagram post.

“The last (more than) 2 years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe … we were in big love,” the star wrote. “I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters.

“But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this – I’m sure there were others. He is the monster.”

Adil responded with his own Instagram statement, posted in French, issuing a denial and claiming he was “preserving” a relationship with his former partner, the mother of his twin boys.

“I do not think we should reveal our intimacy, our history,” the footballer wrote. “On this point, however, I want to shed light. In no case do I lead a double life, I am simply attached to preserving a lasting relationship with my children and their mother Sidonie for whom I have a deep respect.”

In a 2023 interview with pure People magazine, Adil reflected on his feelings towards Pamela.

“At the time, not now, I would have liked to have had a discussion, maybe six months or a year later, to talk about that, but today, she is making her own little book, her own little journey. ” he told the publication. ” I can’t blame her, I don’t want to hurt her, but on the other hand, she hurt me. She hurt me a lot by doing that.”

The Frenchman continued to say he had no regrets about the relationship.

“It made me mature, it made me grow. It made me understand a lot of things,” he said. “I have no regrets, I grew thanks to her. I improved in certain areas thanks to her. There you go, I had a great experience.”

Pamela has said it’s a common misconception that she had been married to Jon Peters. (Credit: Getty)

Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson first met A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters in the Playboy mansion back in the mid 1980s.

“I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star,” Jon would later reveal.

Although the pair enjoyed a romance at the time, Pamela ultimately turned him down to their 22-year age difference.

In 2019, however, they reconnected – and there was speculation they’d married in 2020.

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but – for 35 years – I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild – in a good way,” Jon told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Pamela would later tell the same publication that the pair had never married – rather that they had simply gone for lunch after Jon had jokingly offered Pamela’s son $20 million to get her to marry him.

“Obviously, we don’t take Jon seriously. Jon is a movie maker. He is a wonderful person. He’s very funny,” Pamela explained to the publication.

“I knew him at the very beginning. And he’s kind of popped up here and there. So we said, ‘Well, let’s just have lunch with him.’ And this is so funny. We had lunch and then he had a bunch of flowers there and he had everybody, all the family was there — I’ve known his daughters — and it was just a funny moment. But I never married Jon. It was never a marriage, but we were just laughing about that. That’s all that happened. But still people think that I was married to him. So it’s kind of on my list on Wikipedia.”

Pamela Anderson said her marriage to bodyguard and builder Dan hayhurst was a “disaster”. (Credit: ITV)

Dan Hayhurst

Someone she did marry, though, was Dan Hayhurst – a man who worked as Pamela’s builder and bodyguard at her home on Vancouver Island.

“He was working here and I got stuck here during COVID and we stuck together,” Pamela told British talk show Loose Women in 2021. The pair tied the knot in a backyard ceremony on Christmas Eve 2000.

“He’s the kinda guy I would have met if I didn’t go round the world and get crazy,” she added . “It’s nice to be with a real man who can actually change a lightbulb. He’s useful. It’s a new thing.”

The marriage would last just 13 months, ending in 2022. “It ended up being a disaster,” Pamela later told Vanity Fair.

Divulging more in an interview with The Sunday Times, she admitted that getting into a relationship with her contractor was “stupid”

“It was worse than any of them,” she said of the marriage. “And I realised, ‘Oh my God, I’m caught up in this whole thing, what am I doing?’ It just struck me, this is another disaster. … I was paying for everything, cooking, cleaning for everybody. And so I just got out of it as soon as I could.”