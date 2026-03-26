Eddie McGuire’s son Xander has a new job – and it’s not what anyone expected

Eddie McGuire’s son, Xander, has taken a leaf out of his father’s book and has taken a major step in his media career.

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Sports commentator Eddie is a well-known name in the TV industry, and now, his son has signed up for a rather familiar sports show.

Xander, 25, will be co-hosting the return of Triple M’s sports show Dead Set Legends, according to The Herald Sun.

The long-running Saturday morning radio show was cancelled in 2019 after nearly 20 years, with its hosts having included Ray Warren and Richard Freedman.

Now, the beloved radio format is returning to Triple M with three new hosts: Xander, former AFL player Isaac Smith and Brisbane Lions star Kate McCarthy.

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Eddie McGuire’s son Xander is following in his footsteps. (Credit: Instagram)

Triple M was where Eddie dominated the airwaves for years, having hosted The Hot Breakfast until 2020, so Xander will no doubt feel right at home.

“Dad started on radio with the Grill Team in 1994 in the same Saturday morning slot,” Xander told The Herald Sun of his new gig.

“His co-hosts Jane Kennedy and Trevor Marmalade became lifelong colleagues and friends. I’m looking forward to having as much fun as they did.”

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Xander already hosts The Round So Far for the AFL website with Kate, and they will bring their familiar flair to Triple M to dissect all the latest footy action.

And there isn’t long to wait as Dead Set Legends will make its big return on Saturday, March 28, at 10am and will air weekly throughout the AFL season.

Xander will be joining Kate McCarthy on Dead Set Legends on Triple M. (Credit: Instagram)

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Who is Xander McGuire?

Xander is the son of Eddie McGuire and his wife, Carla Galloway, who got married in 1997.

The couple welcomed Xander in 2001, and their second son, Joseph, followed in 2003.

Eddie has been a regular fixture on Aussie TV screens and airwaves for the past 30 years as an AFL commentator and games show presenter.

And Xander followed in his footsteps from an early age, entering the TV industry when he was just 12 years old.

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He landed his first acting gig as Step Scully’s son, Charlie Hoyland, on Neighbours, and in more recent years, has become a sports pundit.

Xander has become a sports pundit, while his brother Joe (right) lives in the US. (Credit: Instagram)

Xander became a sports presenter for Channel Nine’s news team in Melbourne in 2022, before he was poached to work across Channel Seven’s news and footy coverage.

As well as featuring on the channel’s Friday night AFL coverage, he also hosted Triple M’s breakfast show over the 2025-2026 summer with Melbourne captain Max Gawn and commentator Kate McCarthy.

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Eddie has been very supportive of his son’s media career, but has insisted he has no plans of becoming a stage dad.

“He did all this on his own and on merit,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.