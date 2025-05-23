AFL world in mourning following passing of Selwood brothers

TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses content that might be distressing for some readers.

The shocking death of Adam Selwood, just weeks after the loss of his twin brother Troy, has left the AFL reeling.

The retired West Coast Eagles star should have been running a half-marathon in Troy’s honour on May 25. Instead, his family, friends, and fans are struggling to comprehend the tragedy.

Adam died on May 17 in Perth, just days after celebrating his 41st birthday. The father of two’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A Twin is more than a sibling, they are a constant presence, a built-in best mate,” Adam (right) said before his passing. (Credit: Supplied)

The heartbreaking news comes three months after his identical twin, retired Brisbane Lions star Troy, died by suicide in February after a long struggle

with depression.

The family, including Adam’s wife Fiona and the famous brothers’ shattered parents, Bryce and Maree, said in a statement that words could not express their grief and sadness.

“We will miss Adam deeply – his spirit, his kindness, and the joy he brought into every room,” they said.

“Adam had a unique ability to make people feel special, and our family was lucky to experience that every day.”

The Selwood family is one of the most well-known and loved families in the AFL, with Adam and Troy’s younger brothers Joel, 36, a four-time premiership player with Geelong, and Scott, 35, a former West Coast Eagles and Geelong midfielder.

Joel, Adam, and Scott at Troy’s funeral service in February. (Credit: Supplied)

Following the news of Adam’s death, the outpouring of grief was immense. It also sparked a fresh conversation about the need for greater mental health support for current and former players.

Former North Melbourne premiership player and mental health advocate, Wayne Schwass, called for a dedicated themed round to raise awareness for mental health, as it has done with racism through the Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

“Have a look at the advancements we have made in the AFL and the community with regards to racial vilification,” Wayne said.

“We have educated ourselves, we have educated the community, we have educated the industry.

“We now have a better appreciation of the impact of that, and we have changed behaviour. So, why can’t we do something with mental health?”

Before his death, Adam hoped to raise $10,000 with his half marathon for zero2hero, a charity that educates and empowers young people to help prevent youth suicide. Within days of his death, more than $47,000 had been donated.

The Selwood family (left) holds the AFL record for most games played by brothers. Adam is survived by his wife and two children. (Credit: Supplied)

In a heartbreaking interview with 9News last month, Adam said running was a significant part of the bond he shared with his twin.

“We loved running together growing up, it was one part of us to become football players, we knew that going out to do cross-country runs together,” Adam said.

“We actually joined a club in our teenage years, they were some of our real happy memories.”

Reflecting on his brother’s passing at the time, Adam said his story had “already saved lives”.

“I don’t want anyone to go through this type of pain if it can be avoided, and it can,” he said.

“[Troy’s] already saved lives, many, that probably during that period needed to speak up and get the care required … [it] warms my heart and does provide me with the strength to keep moving through.”

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au or MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978

