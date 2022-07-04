Robert and Emmy have been linked for years now. Instagram

Now it seems like they’re still pretty close, with Emmy coming to visit Australia Zoo, and spending time with Rob while she toured around.

She posted a number of snaps to her Instagram of herself with various animals at the zoo, as well as a video where she watched Rob return a rehabilitated turtle to the ocean.

“So honoured to have been a part of Turtelee McTurtle Face’s return to his home after his lifesaving care at Australia Zoo Hospital! Happy trails sweet guy,” she wrote.

“So fun!” Rob commented.

Fans of the young photographer, who is very much like his late father, Steve Irwin, are keen to know whether he’s off the market, given he gets a lot of attention from women.

A fan of Rob’s recently made her feelings known on a visit to the zoo, which she captured in a video that quickly went viral.

"I think you're so cool and I was wondering if I could have your number,” the brave fan asked him.

"While I wasn't able to give out my personal details, I really appreciated having a conversation with someone who definitely had a great interest and passion for the Zoo and my message," Rob later told Stellar Magazine.

"If they're not ready to don that khaki and go feed crocs? Mate, it's not happening!" he added.

Robert Irwin gets hit on by an American tourist at Australia Zoo.

Rob’s mum Terri has also laughed off the interest in her son.

“Yes, well they’re only human,” she joked.

“I do love watching him growing up and having a passion for photography. There’s a lot of young girls that love photography as well.”