Prince William and Robert Irwin shaking hands. Getty

Robert and William two exchanged a handshake and looked very happy to see each other!

Robert, 19, was one of the presenters for the evening He was joined by fellow Australian, Cate Blanchett.

Cate and William caught up with each other before the ceremony looking very thrilled!

Smiles all round for Cate and William. Getty

The two were photographed together exchanging a handshake and a smile!

Prince William talks with Robert as well as Donnie Yen and Nomzamo Mbatha. Getty

Robert recently spoke with PEOPLE about Prince William, saying he "is a real beacon to everyone in the conservation field."

“It’s hard to put into words just how massive Earthshot is for wildlife conservation, for climate action, for the world. For Prince William, who has such a great platform, to lend his voice, his resources into creating positive change is such a refreshing, wonderful thing to see. I applaud what he is doing,” Robert told PEOPLE.

Rob appears full of joy while in conversation with William. Getty

With Robert's dedication to wildlife conservation, it's only right that he is an advocate and ambassador for Earthshot.

“I have dedicated my life to wildlife conservation. I share that with Prince WIlliam and I admire him greatly. He is certainly someone I look up to and I hope I can create the same sort of change that he does. He is a real beacon to everyone in the conservation field," Robert told PEOPLE.

We hope to see this iconic duo together again in the future!