Julia is returning to host her 10th season of I'm a Celeb. Supplied

What's it been like gaining a new co-host in the form of Robert Irwin?

There is a pure excitement that has taken over the show. We seriously cannot believe our luck that we have global Wildlife Warrior, Robert [taking] up the magnificent mantle left by our beloved Doctor [Dr Chris Brown].

We are in the enviable and rare position of getting to carry this 10-year legacy into a funny, warm, and insane future. It's like winning the lottery twice.

These two certainly make a dynamic duo. Channel Ten

How do you unwind after the fun of the jungle?

Oh my God, the word 'unwind' really made me laugh!

After the brutal onslaught of the jungle shoot, I return to my other very full-time job - personal assistant to two teenagers! I am in constant employ.

Then there is my side hustle - 'Mum's Uber', most weekends with a 1am pickup. Mind you, I do get my mornings off.

Solo parenting is pretty relentless...and to be honest, the 12-hour, nonstop, crazy days in the jungle feel like a vacation in comparison!

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7:30pm on Network 10 and 10Play.