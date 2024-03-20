Robert Irwin has recalled a hilarious I'm A Celeb blunder. Instagram

"This was the spot, Julia, where I first came in," Robert told the comedian.

Eight years ago, the Irwin clan travelled to the South African jungle to appear on I'm A Celeb for the 'What's In The Box' segment.

The trio were to enter camp in a box, surprising campmates including the likes of Shane Warne, Havana Brown, and Val Lehman. But things didn't go according to plan.

"The box got dropped in right there" Robert recalled to Julia.

Robert on I'm A Celebrity in 2016. Ten

"The idea was it falls down, opens up... surprise, it's the Irwins. Crikey!," explained Rob, who would have been about 12 years old at the time.

He then went on to reveal the blunder, saying: "the box never actually opened".

"We had to drill air holes in there, and eventually we managed to pry it open," said the 20-year-old. "It was awesome," an ever-optimistic Rob added.

This will be Robert's first season hosting I'm A Celeb; he will be presenting alongside veteran Julia Morris who has been helming the show since 2015.

Rob is hosting I'm A Celeb alongside Julia Morris. Instagram

Robert is taking over from previous host Dr Chris Brown, who has moved over to Seven to host Dancing With The Stars alongside Sonia Kruger.

As a strong conservationist, like his late father Steve Irwin, Robert has not travelled to the South African jungle without plans to protect the native wildlife.

He previously told Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O that he insisted the celebrities no longer eat the African wildlife.

"They have changed it so we're just doing the cow, and the chicken, and the fish, and the cockroach," he said on Kyle and Jackie'd KIIS FM show.

"Africa's got such amazing wildlife, and it's about celebrating it."