Robert and Terri jetted off to South Africa to film I'm A Celeb. New Idea

Contrary to some reports that Bindi is jealous of her sibling’s burgeoning solo success, our insider says, “nothing could be further from the truth”.

“A lot of people have suggested that Bindi is feeling a bit left out,” the insider explains.

“[But] don’t forget, Bindi had her time to shine on the American Dancing with the Stars, which she won when she was just 17.

“She’s mighty proud of her little brother.”

Terri Irwin farewells Chandler ahead of her flight to South Africa with Robert. New Idea

In early January, Robert excitedly shared that his entire family would be “coming over” to South Africa with him while he films I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, including his niece Grace and his then-girlfriend Rorie Buckey.

But with Robert and Rorie splitting suddenly in mid-February – and Bindi and Chandler not flying out at the same time – it seems those plans might have changed.

Robert’s stint filming I’m A Celebrity… will reportedly be the longest he and Bindi have ever been apart. The protective older sister is “quietly relieved” Terri will be by his side.

However, the source says Robert was in “two minds” about whether he really wanted to have his mum hanging around.

Chandler dropped Terri and Robert Irwin at the airport. New Idea

“[Terri] is his greatest support, but he’d be feeling like a lot of 20-year-olds who are flying the coop,” the insider says. “It’s going to be hard for Terri to cut the apron strings and let her baby soar to new heights.”

But the Irwin matriarch will be kept busy as she’s rumoured to be making “a few cameo appearances” on the popular family show.

While she is overseas, Terri has reportedly requested that Bindi and Chandler, 27, hold down the fort at Australia Zoo. Our source says there’s still a chance we’ll see Bindi and her family jetting over to South Africa though.

“There’s every reason to think the producers will be plotting to have an emotional reunion between the Irwin siblings,” says the insider.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!