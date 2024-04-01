Skye now owns her own activewear brand. Instagram

Why is Skye Wheatley famous?

After finishing in third place on season 11 of Big Brother Australia, Skye quickly gained a following on her social channels. Now having surpassed over 626,000 followers on Instagram and 339,000 on TikTok, Skye is one of Australia's most influential fitness and lifestyle influencers.

She has various books containing workouts and recipes and also has her own company Good People Apparel, which she started with influencer Tori de Jong, primarily selling women's activewear.

Skye and Lachlan have been together for over six years. Instagram

Who is Skye Wheatley dating?

Skye Wheatley is currently dating 33-year-old businessman Lachlan Waugh.

The two have been together for over six years, having first got together in October 2017. However, despite appearing as strong as ever, their relationship hasn't always been smooth sailing...

Skye and Lachlan were in the midst of multiple break-up rumours at the start of 2024; however, it was later revealed that the two managed to work through whatever issues they were having by attending couple's counselling.

"We trialled co-parenting, so I would have the kids two nights then he would have the kids two nights. After a little bit doing that, [Lachlan] was like, 'Okay, you can come home now,'" Skye shared to TikTok.

Since working through their troubles, they now appear together regularly looking very much in love in the various posts on their social media accounts.

What a gorgeous family! Instagram

How many kids does Skye Wheatley have?

Skye and her long-term partner Lachlan share two children together, Forest Van Waugh and Bear West Waugh.

The couple welcomed their first child, Forest, on December 24, 2018, before welcoming the youngest son, Bear, three years later on April 23, 2021. Skye regularly posts photos with her kids on her social media platforms.