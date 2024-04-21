Skye Wheatley is Australia's new Queen of the Jungle! Channel Ten

Out of the 11 contestants who called the jungle camp in the Kruger National Park home for several long weeks, only three made it to the grand finale, following almost two weeks of back-to-back eliminations.

Beloved television presenter Tristan MacManus and Love Island reality television star Callum Hole joined Skye in the final three, coming in second and third respectively.

Skye was joined in the top three by Tristan MacManus and Callum Hole. Channel Ten

But it was Skye who emerged victorious, after receiving the highest amount of votes placed for her to win.

In fact, according to hosts Julia Morris and Robert Irwin, the tenth season of I'm A Celeb had seen the most amount of votes made by the Australian public to save their favourite celebrities in the history of the show.

"I'm shocked. I feel absolutely blessed to have had this opportunity and to go through the things I went through with these boys [Tristan and Callum]," an emotional Skye shared moments after being crowned.

A long awaited family reunion for Skye. Channel Ten

Skye was supporting Bully Zero during her stint on the Logie award-winning reality television series, and her win means a much-appreciated $100,000 will be donated to the charity.

Bully Zero is Australia's leading bullying prevention charity and delivers educational programs to young people, parents, teachers, and employees to help prevent bullying.

The organisation also advocates for changes to policy and legislation that play a part in reducing bullying, and provides support, information and advice to members of the public about how to stop any bullying they or a loved one may be experiencing.