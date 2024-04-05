Callum has been giving every bushtucker trial on I'm A Celeb his all. Channel Ten

Before he entered the South African jungle to compete for his chosen charity Movember, it didn't seem that the natural-born comic quite understood what he had signed up for.

"All I know is I'm gonna be out in the jungle. And I gotta like get stars or something and get food, and if you don't get stars you don't really get fed," he admitted to Channel Ten.

In comparison to his two stints soaking up the sunshine in a romantic villa on Love Island in 2022 (where he was runner-up with ex-partner Maddie Wilcox) and in 2023 where he placed third (with Deb Chubb), I'm A Celeb is a vastly different reality television show.

Callum and Deb still seem to be going strong after their time on Love Island came to an end. Channel Nine/Instagram

From having hissing cockroaches and maggots dumped on him, to being run over by a giant bowling ball, to having "two tick brothers" embed themselves in his head and eating disgusting animal insides in bushtucker trials it is safe to say Callum has really been getting out of his comfort zone.

While Callum and Deb have remained relatively quiet about their romance post-Love Island, for any single fans out there who have fallen in love, we are sorry to report that they still seem to be dating.

After visiting her beau down under in early 2024, Deb has continued to support her long-distance boyfriend on social media, revealing that she had even purchased a VPN to watch Callum in his I'm A Celeb debut.