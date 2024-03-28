Tristan was also partnered with Nancy Grace, Gladys Knight, Dorothy Hamill, and Valeria Harper (shown) while on the show. Getty

Born and raised in the small town of Bray, Ireland, the 41-year-old has always loved to dance. From a young age, he began mastering his skills in both ballroom and Latin dance. He competed in many amateur competitions before turning professional and competing on behalf of his country, globally.

He has also appeared in various theatre productions dating back to 2004. Over the years he has appeared in productions such as Aladdin, Burn the Floor, Dirty Dancing, Mrs. Browns Boys, and many more.

Tristan and Tahnya on their wedding day. Instagram

Who is Tristan MacManus' wife?

Tristan married Australian actress Tahnya MacManus on January 25, 2014. Tahyna is most well-known for her roles in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Aussie teen drama Blue Water High.

The 37-year-old has also appeared in various other movies and TV shows such as Charlie's Angels, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and The Ever After, however, she later went on to focus more on directing and producing.

The two first met in January 2011 while in Los Angeles. Their friends had been trying to get them together and after they first met, their connection was instant and the rest was history!

The two are still very much in love. Instagram

They celebrated eight years together in 2022 and Tristan took to Instagram to share a sweet message to his wife.

"I am not the best you can do but I am happy that you have settled for me because I know that I love you more than anyone else could even contemplate loving anyone," he penned.

"I know love because I know you. Happy anniversary my love - 8 years married, 10 together - forever in love."

Does Tristan MacManus have kids?

Tristan and Tahnya share three children together, Echo Ìsolde, Oisín Lír, and Tadhg Nuada.

They welcomed their first child, Echo Ìsolde, on April 5, 2016, followed by Oisín Lír on March 1, 2019. Fast forward to May 3, 2021, and the loved-up couple welcomed another boy, Tadhg Nuada.

As difficult as it can be, Tristan loves being a parent.

"Being a parent is sometimes tough but it’s always great t- you help them learn, you make them laugh and you hold them while they poo," he wrote in an Instagram post.