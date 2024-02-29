They post about their lives... everything from dancing to their tennis lessons to family trips. Instagram

In the same interview, Candice discusses their children being on social media. The girls have an Instagram account called "The Warner Sisters" which has over 185,000 followers.

“The amount of views they get on their reels and their comments is just more than we ever expected, but it’s been really nice because we’ve always shared our life and our kids on social media, so it’s not something new, putting our kids out there, but it’s something that we spoke about with them, and they were really keen to do it," she said.

“And to be able to use social media in a positive way, I think is, is something refreshing because there’s so much negativity around social media, but it can also be used in a really good positive way too.”

Indi celebrates her 8th birthday. Instagram

Indi turned 8 years old on January 14, 2024, and David decided to share a tribute post to Instagram to commemorate her special day. "Big happy 8th birthday to my gorgeous Indi," he wrote.

"I hope you have a beautiful day we hope you love your presents. I love you lots❤️❤️."

David announced his retirement from one-day international (ODI) cricket at the end of 2023. Instagram

On January 8, 2024, David shared a very long, heartfelt message to Candice following his retirement announcement, describing her as "the reason [he] made it this far."

"I can’t thank you enough for entering my world and giving me the best chance of doing what I love for as long as I did," he wrote.

"Your unwavering support and boundless optimism have been a source of inspiration for me, and I am grateful for the way you’ve transformed my world with your presence. I can’t imagine life without you.

"Your unwavering belief in me has given me the strength to push forward, and your unwavering love has shown me the beauty of the human you are. You’ve also constantly been there for our girls when I was away and never once have I ever heard you say this is tough, challenging or too hard.

"You’re solid, loyal and my goodness tough as nails. There is no better role model than you for our three beauties."



David and his eldest daughter Ivy. Instagram

In December 2023, David shared this adorable picture with his daughter Ivy from her soccer grand final.

"So proud of the eldest Ivy, won their GF today, but the effort and energy after tennis when she had concrete in her shoes was unreal. Love ya," he captioned the post.

David is very open about his adoration for his wife. Instagram

"I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for all that you do," David penned.

"Your love, support and presence in my life means the world to me and I am truly blessed to have you as my wife. You are not only my rock but also my best friend.

"Your support and understanding have been a constant source of strength for me. Whether it's offering a listening ear, providing words of encouragement, or simply being there to hold my hand you always know how to make me feel loved and wanted.

"Your kindness and selflessness is amazing. From the little gestures of daily life to the grand acts of love you never fail to show me how much you care."

He wrote more than just this in the Instagram post and has shared many of these paragraphs dedicated to his wife over the years.

What a beautiful family. Instagram

In October 2023 while David was away for the Cricket World Cup, he shared that it was "never easy being away from the family."

He posted this family photo to Instagram and said, "Missing my girls soo much. Can’t wait to spend quality time with you all very soon❤️❤️."

A family trip to Europe. Instagram

In July 2023, both David and Candice shared many photos from their family trip to Paris, France.

David shared that all five of them, but especially the girls, loved Disneyland the most. This was very clear through the videos David shared of all three of them looking very excited while at the theme park.

It breaks David's heart every time he has to leave the girls. Instagram

In April 2023, David had to leave the girls for over a month... he posted on Instagram about how much he was going to miss family.

"Goodbyes are never easy but I will see you girls late June," he wrote. "I am going to miss you a lot."

The girls look so much like their dad. Instagram

In June 2022, David shared he misses "Sunday mornings at the park with the girls."

Now that David has retired from both one-day internationals and tests, he will have a lot more time to spend with his family and we can't wait to see more family updates as time goes on!