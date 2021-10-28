Anthony took to Instagram to discuss his husband Tim's latest purchase. Instagram

"I bought us some rapid antigen test kits online... preorder," Tim said.

Anthony was quick with his witty reply, saying, "Yeah, so if you're thinking of getting married.... don't, because at the 7 year itch, this is what happens. Your husband starts buying you things to stick up your nose."

In what seemed like a subtle and cheeky reference to Nadia Bartel's 'white powder' controversy, Tim then said: "Full disclosure, no Kmart plates involved."

Amused by his husband's remark, Anthony laughed and said: "You can't say that."

Tim Campbell (left) and Anthony Callea (right) have been married since 2014. Getty

The Australian Idol winner then circled back to the original point of the video, saying: "That's why I hydrate in this relationship people, because he buys me things to stick up my nose to test if I've got COVID. Most people want shoes and diamonds.

"I'm over this, I'm over him," Anthony joked at the end of the video.

The showbiz couple originally met in 2007 when Tm was a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, but sparks didn't immediately fly.

“Our paths crossed many times professionally but I never knew that Tim was gay,” the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant told SBS in 2017. “Well, so much for my gaydar. I didn’t have a clue.”

After 7 years of marriage, they're still as happy as ever. Instagram

However, that soon changed when Tim and Anthony worked together on a musical in Perth, with the latter star revealing to the publication: “We had lunch two or three times and once I realised that he shared the same feelings as me. It progressed from there.”

Six months of dating was all that was needed to know they were meant to be, and the couple quickly bought a place together. In 2014, Anthony and Tim announced their engagement before tying the knot in New Zealand - where same-sex marriage was legal.

Reflecting on their wedding in an interview with Woman’s Day, Anthony expressed his gratitude for being able to legally wed.

"I thought I would never get married. We spoke about it for a while, and we both felt we didn't need a piece of paper to validate our love. However, all of a sudden it just felt right and I'm actually so grateful we did get married," he explained.

