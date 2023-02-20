Top 24 Week of Australian Idol 2023 has kicked off with a bang! As the countdown to the live shows begins, for three nights, the pressure is on for the remaining Idol contestants.

Performing for the biggest Idol audience thus far, each night, audiences will witness eight singers battle it out for a spot in the Top 12. Eight singers, eight songs, four stay, four go. Sounds simple enough?

With the talent at an all-time high however, it's safe to say that judges Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark, Kyle Sandilands, and Harry Connick Jr. have their work cut out for them.

The first two nights of Top 24 Week are already done and dusted. And, sadly, we said goodbye to four more talented singers.

WATCH: Australian Idol 2023 Top 24 eliminations. Article continues after video.