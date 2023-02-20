Australian Idol 2023: Top 24 eliminations kick off
Top 24 Week of Australian Idol 2023 has kicked off with a bang! As the countdown to the live shows begins, for three nights, the pressure is on for the remaining Idol contestants.
Performing for the biggest Idol audience thus far, each night, audiences will witness eight singers battle it out for a spot in the Top 12. Eight singers, eight songs, four stay, four go. Sounds simple enough?
With the talent at an all-time high however, it's safe to say that judges Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark, Kyle Sandilands, and Harry Connick Jr. have their work cut out for them.
The first two nights of Top 24 Week are already done and dusted. And, sadly, we said goodbye to four more talented singers.
WATCH: Australian Idol 2023 Top 24 eliminations. Article continues after video.
As a twist this year, Australian Idol has reintroduced the 'Touchdown'. Coined by OG judge Mark Holden, each judge is allotted one wild card which, no matter their fellow panel members' opinions, allows their chosen contestant an instant place in the Top 12.
Contestant Anya Hynninen received the first 'Touchdown' of the season from Amy Shark. Kyle Sandilands eventually used his to take Maya Weiss to the live shows, while Meghan Trainor used hers on Phoebe Stewart. With only Harry's 'Touchdown' left, competition is heating up...fast.
Here, we run down the Australian Idol 2023 eliminations.