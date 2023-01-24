Kyle has revealed that his fellow Australian Idol judge, Harry Connick Jr, doesn't like him. Getty

Kyle agreed and said, “I’m me, funny and great and charming. And he’s -” “Super serious,” Jackie interjected.

“I don’t think he likes me, in all honesty… Not that I give a s**t,” Kyle then admitted.

Jackie backed Kyle up and said that she’s seen the first episode of Australian Idol already and in her opinion, when watching, “you can tell Harry just doesn’t really like Kyle that much”.

“Him and I have already had a little run in over a misunderstanding where I thought he said something about wokeness and he said, ‘No, I didn’t say that,’ and you know, ‘You have to say sorry,’ and then his manager wanted an apology and I said, ‘You ain’t getting no apology ever about anything ever’... That’s just not my way,” Kyle added.

Kyle then said, “He’s not an a**hole. But you know when you know someone doesn’t like you, you sort of make a bit of extra effort and then it falls flat,” before sharing that he’d imported a “weird confectionery from another country” that Harry Connick Jr loves and left it in his Australian Idol dressing room as a “last ditch attempt to get in his good books”.

Apparently, Harry was extremely thankful and Kyle even praised Harry for taking Idol seriously…

“He came to me on set and he said, ‘Hey Kyle, hey did you leave that?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, yeah,’ and he goes, ‘Man, where'd you get that?’ And I said, ‘I got it imported from Japan,’ and he’s like, ‘Man, man, thank you, you didn’t have to do that,’ and it was nice,” Kyle said.

“I’m a bit of an a**hole and he’s not as much of an a**hole and he takes [Australian Idol] seriously.”

Perhaps the feud is over before it’s even really begun? Only time will tell… Australian Idol premieres on 7 and 7plus on January 30.