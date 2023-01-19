Footage of Michael Clarke, Karl Stefanovic, Jade and Jasmine Yarbrough arguing intensely has emerged. The Daily Telegraph

While this comment in particular is rather shocking, Michael said something even worse during his altercation with Jade, Karl and Jasmine.

The former Australian cricket team captain denied cheating on Jade by saying, “It's not true. I swear on my daughter's life, on my daughter's life.”

However, it seems that Michael may have cheated on Jade as when he apologised for his behaviour he said, “My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable… I am shattered that because of my actions I’ve drawn women of class and integrity, and my mates, into this situation.”

WATCH: Karl Stefanovic's funny interaction with daughter Harper

Of course, the “women of class” he refers to could be Jade and Jasmine but it could also be referring to Pip.

Plus, Pip told The Daily Telegraph, “This is not my circus. Yet again, Michael in his true nature has not taken responsibility for his actions and I was blatantly lied to.”

Lied to? Lied to by who and about what? By Michael, about going to India together???

Michael Clarke swore on his daughter, Kelsey Lee’s life that he did not cheat on Jade Yasbrough with Pip Edwards. Instagram

If it is indeed true that Michael cheated on Jade with Pip, it’s extremely disappointing to know that he denied it by swearing on his daughter, Kelsey Lee’s life.

On the flip side, if Michael was faithful to Jade, he really shouldn’t have mentioned or referenced his daughter during the fight at all; making “I swear on my daughter’s life” a comment Michael will likely regret forever.