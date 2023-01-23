Rob came fifth and Paulini placed fourth during the first season of Australian Idol back in 2003.

Rob Mills and Paulini are two of Australia’s best known singers. But that’s not the only thing they have in common: they both rose to fame thanks to Australian Idol .

And to celebrate the upcoming new season of Australian Idol - which is set to air on 7 and 7plus from January 30 - Rob and Paulini are going back to their roots and are embarking on an ‘Australian Idol Truck Tour’.

Fans of the beloved singing show will be able to see either Rob or Paulini (depending on what their closest event location is; see more information below) perform live. Not only this, but Idol lovers who attend the Truck Tour will also be treated to a free slushie, a chillout zone, an interactive DJ set with Danny Clayton and an Idol Photobooth.

Sydneysiders will also have the chance at the Sydney leg of the Australian Idol Truck Tour, during DJ Danny’s set, to win Golden Ticket double passes to live tapings of the upcoming Australian Idol season - which will feature Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark, Kyle Sandilands and Harry Connick Jr as judges.