The new judges for the Channel Seven reboot of Australian Idol have been revealed and it’s a surprising mix of local and international talent.
Australia’s pop sensation Amy Shark and radio host Kyle Sandiland will be joined by global stars Harry Connick Jr and Meghan Trainer.
The reboot is set to air in 2023, a good 20 years after its first season back in 2003.
Current stars such as Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Matt Corby, Anthony Callea and Casey Donovan can all trace their careers back to the reality show which was cancelled in 2010.
Back then the show was on Channel 10 and originally featured Ian ‘Dicko” Dickson, Mark Holden and Marcia Hines as judges.
This morning Harry Connick Jr posted about his excitement on Twitter saying, “can’t wait to find Australia’s next big superstar!”
Amy Shark said she’s interested in seeing how contestants evolve as they progress in the competition
Amy Shark and Harry Connick Jr join the judging panel
“It’s going to be pretty special to find that diamond in the rough and then see how they progress through the show,” she said.
“Idol has changed the lives of so many artists in the past, so I’m excited to be part of that.”
Unfortunately original hosts Osher Günsberg (who went by Andrew G back then) and James Mathison will not be returning but never fear because Seven has chosen adequate replacements.
Ricki Lee, a former Australian Idol contestant herself, and Scott Tweedie will be taking over as hosts.
Channel Seven announced the reboot in 2020 but COVID-19 halted the plans until now. The series will return in 2023 so look out for auditions which will take place in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and the Gold Coast.
The reboot is part of Seven’s relaunch of Aussie talent shows. Next month Australia’s Got Talent will also return to our screens with the latest crop of incredible acts.
