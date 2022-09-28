Amy Shark and Harry Connick Jr join the judging panel Getty

“It’s going to be pretty special to find that diamond in the rough and then see how they progress through the show,” she said.

“Idol has changed the lives of so many artists in the past, so I’m excited to be part of that.”

Unfortunately original hosts Osher Günsberg (who went by Andrew G back then) and James Mathison will not be returning but never fear because Seven has chosen adequate replacements.

Ricki Lee, a former Australian Idol contestant herself, and Scott Tweedie will be taking over as hosts.

Channel Seven announced the reboot in 2020 but COVID-19 halted the plans until now. The series will return in 2023 so look out for auditions which will take place in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and the Gold Coast.

The reboot is part of Seven’s relaunch of Aussie talent shows. Next month Australia’s Got Talent will also return to our screens with the latest crop of incredible acts.

