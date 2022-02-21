Paulini would love to return to Australian Idol. Getty

How does it feel to be one of the chosen singers to appear in Eurovision – Australia Decides?



I’m honoured to have the chance to represent Australia. Eurovision is like the Olympics for singers! Someone said to me in an interview the other day that I’m the first Pacific Islander to perform in Australia Decides, which blew me away. This makes being chosen even more special.



What would it mean for you to represent Australia in the contest?

Australia has welcomed me with open arms. It would be one of the highlights of my career.

Australian Idol is set to come back this year. Could we see you return in any shape or form?

Wouldn’t that be something? I owe my career to Idol, so if they rang, of course I would agree to be involved ... It’s been on the shelf for long enough now.



Would you like to see the original judges, Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson, Marcia Hines and Mark Holden also come back for the reboot?



Marcia would have to be there! Not only was it comforting for me as a young girl of colour to see her up there, but she was also like a big, warm blanket to all the contestants, wrapping them with nothing but love. It’s about time Dicko got wheeled back out for some judging.



This time, though, maybe with a little more sensitivity in his “performance feedback”.

