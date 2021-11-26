Paulini is set to battle it out for a dance to represent AUstralia in Eurovision. Supplied

Speaking of his inclusion in Australia Decides, Sheldon Riley said: “It has always been the highlight, waking up at 5 am every year to watch from Australia.

"Growing up on the Gold Coast, watching Conchita for the first time was proof to me that the world will choose different if given the chance to see it.

He added, "I am different but I have found my place on mainstream television where I never fit the mould, on radio that has never played music like mine, festivals you’d never think I’d fit the bill for because I always dare to dream... in my fashion and my music always bringing that little bit of Eurovision magic with me every time.

"I'm so proud of the artist I am today, wearing my crystal mask in so many parts of the world. It would be an honour to represent Australia and bring my sparkle to Europe! After all these years of dreaming and creating the artist I am today. It's all coming to life in epic fashion, LIVE on stage!”

Watching Conchita for the first time was proof to me that the world will choose different if given the chance to see it. SBS

Emma of G-Nat!on shared the sentiment, adding, “We are beyond honoured to be the first-ever girl-group to perform at Eurovision – Australia Decides!

"It is so exciting to be a part of the creativity, inspiration, and diversity that Eurovision brings every year, and we cannot wait to bring our song to life on the national stage.

She went on to spill that the group's performance will be "full of strong harmonies and edgy choreography," describing their song as "a dance-pop explosion set to provide the ultimate live show experience."

"We hope our performance inspires other young people to be strong, powerful, and confident in themselves – see you on the Gold Coast!” she added.

"We hope our performance inspires other young people to be strong." SBS

Hosted by radio host and music buff Myf Warhurst, and comedian Joel Creasey, Eurovision – Australia Decides will showcase the best of Australian music and bring the nation closer to the Eurovision action.

Eurovision – Australia Decides will be presented at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday the 25th and Saturday the 26th of February, with the winner being revealed during the Live TV Final which will be broadcast exclusively on SBS and SBS On Demand on Saturday 26 February.