"Eurovision to me is like the Olympics for singers!" Supplied

The winner will be revealed during the Live TV Final which will be broadcast exclusively on SBS and SBS On Demand on Saturday, February 26.

Speaking of her inclusion in the competition, Australian Idol alum Paulini said, “I’m super excited to be part of Eurovision – Australia Decides, after all it’s been ages since any of us have really been able to perform to anyone other than our families.

"That also means it’s been a little while since I’ve been able to belt out any of the big notes I’m known for. But that is something the audience can definitely expect to hear in my new single which I’ll be performing at Eurovision – Australia Decides on the Gold Coast in 2022.

She continued, "Eurovision to me is like the Olympics for singers! It brings together so many countries and cultures— and while it’s a competition I see it as uniting much of the world through music.”

"I am honoured and bubbling with excitement to be performing at Eurovision – Australia Decides again in 2022!" Supplied

Jaguar Jonze added, "I am honoured and bubbling with excitement to be performing at Eurovision – Australia Decides again in 2022!

"The imagination, creativity and talent of the performances is always so inspirational, it’s such a special place to express yourself as a musician and an artist."

More than 700 songs were submitted to the Eurovision – Australia Decides song portal during the four-week entry period, with shortlisted now being in the process of being matched with artists.

"My song is going to be a moment that celebrates our resilience and the little steps that lead to big change, as well as push my creative boundaries to another level," she continued.

"So much has happened since we were all together, and being back with the added strength of my Eurovision family and fanbase will make it a show worth waiting for. I can’t wait to see you on the Gold Coast!”

Isaiah Firebrace, who first shot to fame when he won The X Factor in 2016, will again be hoping to take the stage after he represented Australia as the first Indigenous Australian and third ever competing Australian contestant at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017, where he finished in the top 10.

"When I first represented Australia at Eurovision in 2017, I was 17, it was my first time in Europe and I feel like everything was a blurry dream that went by so quickly - I’ve grown so much as a singer, a performer and as a person since then and I’ve definitely got unfinished business!" Isaiah explained.

"I can’t tell you anything more except that I’m singing a duet with someone incredible and that we co-wrote the song. What I can tell you is that I cannot wait to share everything with you and that Eurovision – Australia Decides is going to be the biggest party on the Gold Coast.

"Until I can release the official Aus Decides duet, I’m keeping myself busy and releasing my own single 'More Than Me' on November 12 - it’s going to be a very good summer!”

Eurovision – Australia Decides 2022 airs live and exclusively on SBS and SBS On Demand on Saturday, February 26.