Rob Mills and Courtney Act had an “orgy” back in 2003 while they were competing on Australian Idol. Pictured above are the two together at the Sydney Confidential Golden Slipper Soiree, which was held in 2004. Getty

And after a few drinks with Courtney, things got heated according to Rob’s new book.

“Courtney, me and a woman; I’ll call her Sam. We had a bit of an orgy.”

“Courtney and Sam had sex, Sam and I had sex, Courtney and I had sex. There was a lot going on,” Rob wrote.

Courtney came thirteenth on the first season of Australian Idol but has since gone on to win joint runner-up on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and guest star on Neighbours.

Most recently, Courtney has been cast as the Killer Queen in the Australian arena tour of the We Will Rock You musical.

Rob Mills is currently starring as Corny Collins in the Australian revival production of Hairspray. Getty

Rob’s threesome with Courtney and Sam isn’t the only sexual encounter he shared in Putting On A Show.

The Ms Vanity singer also detailed that following Australian Idol pushing him into the spotlight, he “had flings with gay men and sometimes, strangers” while “under the influence of alcohol or drugs”.

Rob Mills is currently engaged to The Project presenter, Georgie Tunny. The two have been together since 2018. Instagram

Since 2018, Rob has been dating prominent Aussie journalist and regular The Project panellist, Georgie Tunny.

The two got engaged late last year and Georgie recently took to Instagram to share her support of her fiancé's new book.

“To watch [Rob Mills] write this book has been a seesaw of emotions. Highs, lows and periods of stagnation. But he pushed through it all and created something spectacular,” Georgie wrote.