The Australian Idol Live Shows have finally kicked off. Currently sitting at 12 contestants, each Monday we will say good-bye to two contestants until a 2023 Idol winner is finally crowned.
The judges have called the shots thus far, holding sole responsibility in determining who gets through up to this stage. Now, however, the competition is anyone's game as voting is left in the hands of the Australian public.
Given their 'judge' position, we will still continue to hear Kyle, Meghan, Amy and Harry's input following each performance. And, true to fashion, Kyle Sandilands left the judges, performers and audience gobsmacked with his ultra-harsh criticism.
Starting off the Sunday night 'mean' streak, after one of her more "flat" performances, Maya Weiss (who Kyle gave his 'Touchdown' to just last week) received some constructive feedback from Harry and Amy regarding song choice and arrangement.
Kyle, on the other hand, bluntly said, "Everyone loves that song. Elton John was just out here on one of the never-ending 'end-of-the-road' tours or whatever it was..."
"The song I've thrashed on the radio. Dua Lipa was great on it, the remix is good, and you're a great singer, but there was just something sh*t about it."
Meghan, who was charged with softening the blow of Kyle's harsh criticism followed this up with, "I think what Kyle is trying to say in his Kyle way..." that fun and upbeat song choices can get lost in a "karaoke world".
18-year-old Harry Hayden, who sung later on in the night, also fell victim to Kyle's harsh words.
Barely finishing his song, Kyle immediately interjected with, "What a disappointing disaster that was."
"Oh, Kyle," Meghan responded.
"I expected more from you. That was a disaster," Kyle continued.
Met with 'boo's from the audience, viewers were evidently upset with Kyle's extreme criticism.