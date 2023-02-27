The Australian Idol Live Shows have finally kicked off. Currently sitting at 12 contestants, each Monday we will say good-bye to two contestants until a 2023 Idol winner is finally crowned.

The judges have called the shots thus far, holding sole responsibility in determining who gets through up to this stage. Now, however, the competition is anyone's game as voting is left in the hands of the Australian public.

Given their 'judge' position, we will still continue to hear Kyle, Meghan, Amy and Harry's input following each performance. And, true to fashion, Kyle Sandilands left the judges, performers and audience gobsmacked with his ultra-harsh criticism.

WATCH: Maya Weiss on Australian Idol. Article continues after video.