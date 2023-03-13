Harry Connick Jr is set to appear on Better Homes & Gardens! Getty

Harry is on the judging panel alongside Amy Shark, Meghan Trainor and Kyle Sandilands, and Kyle has said their relationship is “prickly”.

“Personally, I don’t think he gelled with me,” said Kyle.

“[And] him and I have already had a little run in over a misunderstanding where I thought he said something about wokeness and he said, ‘No, I didn’t say that,’ and you know, ‘You have to say sorry,’ and then his manager wanted an apology and I said, ‘You ain’t getting no apology ever about anything ever’... That’s just not my way,” he added.

Kyle then said, “He’s not an a**hole. But you know when you know someone doesn’t like you, you sort of make a bit of extra effort and then it falls flat.”

