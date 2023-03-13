He’s made no secret of his love for Oz, but could Harry Connick Jr be eyeing up even more opportunities Down Under after arriving here for the Australian Idolreboot?
The singer, 55, appeared to be taking over the Better Homes and Gardens set on March 7, when he was spotted with host Johanna Griggs at Sydney’s Maroubra Beach.
WATCH: Harry Connick Jr. booed by Australian Idol audience
While New Idea is told Harry was just filming a one-off guest cooking spot, judging by Joh’s grin, she’d happily have him as a permanent addition to the long-running lifestyle program.
The former Olympic swimmer, 49, had a big hug for the crooner before they got down to filming.
It must have been a welcome change of pace for Harry, who doesn’t get along with all of his Idol colleagues.
Harry Connick Jr is set to appear on Better Homes & Gardens!
Getty
Harry is on the judging panel alongside Amy Shark, Meghan Trainor and Kyle Sandilands, and Kyle has said their relationship is “prickly”.
“Personally, I don’t think he gelled with me,” said Kyle.
“[And] him and I have already had a little run in over a misunderstanding where I thought he said something about wokeness and he said, ‘No, I didn’t say that,’ and you know, ‘You have to say sorry,’ and then his manager wanted an apology and I said, ‘You ain’t getting no apology ever about anything ever’... That’s just not my way,” he added.
WATCH: Harry Connick Jr. dishes out harsh Australian Idol critique
Kyle then said, “He’s not an a**hole. But you know when you know someone doesn’t like you, you sort of make a bit of extra effort and then it falls flat.”