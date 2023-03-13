The reason, however, was not as dramatic. Due to a false COVID-positive test result, he watched the show from the comfort of his own home - and his fellow judges were quick to revel in his absence.

In a surprising end-of-season twist, Kyle Sandilands was absent from the filming of last night's Australian Idol 2023 Live Show.

Known for his blunt, unfiltered judging style, Kyle has certainly not held back this season. After a 14-year-long hiatus, the radio host has come back ready to cause some singing chaos.

This signature Sandilands style, however, is said to have caused a rift between the public figure and superstar host Harry Connick Jr.

According to Kyle, the pair didn't get off on the best foot due to a misunderstanding over "wokeness".

"I don’t think he likes me, in all honesty… Not that I give a s**t," Kyle admitted on his radio show.

Sitting on opposite ends of the judging table, the two don't share many interactions. it is not until Kyle was absent, however, that Harry Connick Jr. adopted a sense of playfulness regarding his fellow co-host.