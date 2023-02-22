Amali Diamond Channel Seven

Amali Diamond, 16

16-year-old Amali Diamond has always dreamed of being a performer. As the first contestant to enter the Top 50, she's remained a consistent judge favourite.

Royston Sagigi-Baira Channel Seven

Royston Sagigi-Baira, 23

Youth worker Royston Sagigi-Baira immediately captured the judges with his honey-like vocals. As an advocate for young people in remote indigenous communities, he hopes to inspire those in his own community.

Anya Hynninen Channel Seven

Anya Hynninen, 19

Hailing from Selby, Victoria, Anya Hynninen dreams of making it big like her stepdad Bernard. As a former professional guitarist, Anya credits him for taking her to a higher musical level. She was the first recipient of the 'Touchdown' in Top 24 Week.

Ben Sheehy Channel Seven

Ben Sheehy, 24

Dark horse Ben Sheehy continues to surprise the Australian Idol panel and audience with his unique vocals. The guitar teacher and retail worker possesses piercing rockstar-esque vocals.

Sash Seabourne Channel Seven

Sash Seabourne, 25

25-year-old surfer Sash Seabourne has swapped his surfboard for his guitar. He credits Bay and Bear, Matt Corby, Bruce Springsteen, and Fleetwood Mac as his teenage singing inspirations.

Maya Weiss, 28

Having watched Australian Idol as a kid, Maya Weiss has, since, dreamed of going on the show. Once reaching the minimum age range, however, the show was on hiatus. Now, in her last applicable year, the 28-year-old is ready to take her music career to a professional level.

Phoebe Stewart Channel Seven

Phoebe Stewart, 15

Referred to by the judges as the "Australian Adele", at a mere 15 years old, Phoebe Stewart's soulful vocals continue to touch the Idol audience. She received a 'Touchdown' in Top 24 Week by Meghan Trainor.

Harry Hayden Channel Seven

Harry Hayden, 18

Year 12 student Harry Hayden reminds Amy Shark of a young Troye Sivan. Having started singing as an outlet to process his emotions, Hayden's emotive performances and versatility shines through.

Angelina Curtis Channel Seven

Angelina Curtis, 15

At only 15 years old, Angelina Curtis is ready for stardom. Receiving Harry Connick Jr.'s 'Touchdown', she is eager to share her natural talent with the world.

Jasey Fox Channel Seven

Jasey Fox, 25

When performing, Jasey Fox likes o incorporate his formal dance training. As a fan of Freddie Mercury, Tom Jones, Snoop Dogg, and Billy Joel, he says that he tries to emulate aspects of all the artists when he hits the stage.

Josh Hannan Channel Seven

Josh Hannan, 20

Rose farm resident Josh Hannan is an emotive singer. Exploring his creativity through song writing, his natural talent has captivated the Idol audience.

Noora H Channel Seven

Noora H, 27

Noora H is one powerhouse vocalist to watch. Venturing from TikTok to the big stage, she hopes to bring more diversity into the music industry.