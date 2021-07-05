Jonathan and Ursula have been married since 1998. Getty

Ursula has starred in films such as Happy in the Valley, Angels and Demons, and Daybreak. She's also written two TV movies, Enough About You and How Divine!.

But, there is no doubt her most incredible role yet, is being the mother to her and Jonathan's 16-year-old daughter Tilly.

The proud parents recently celebrated their only daughter after she achieved an exciting new milestone, as Jonathan shared a snap of Tilly after she received her drivers license.

"Secretly I was hoping she wouldn’t pass her Drivers Test today so we could do a couple more years of lessons. Nope....she #crushedit 👊🏻 One and done @tilly.lapaglia (The grey hairs are coming in already) #prouddad," Jonathan said.

Jonathan is a proud dad to his daughter Tilly, whom he shares with Ursula. Instagram

The TV personality and actor has also used his instagram to gush about his wife, where he previously shared how proud he was after she won an award in 2017.

"Big congrats to Ursula Brooks for winning 1st Prize TV Comedy Pilot at LA Comedy Festival @lacomedyfest," he penned.

"Now all we need to do is get it made #helpmefindaproducer," he added.

The couple were both born in Australia, but now live in America. Getty

The family of three have set up their roots in Santa Monica, California, despite Jonathan having been born in Sydney and Ursula in Adelaide.

The happy family also welcomed a new addition recently, bringing home an adorable little pup in 2018, which Jonathan shared on Instagram.

"New puppy this week. Love at first sight," he wrote in the cpation.