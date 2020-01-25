Rob Dickson: Season One

The premiere of the series goes way back to 2002 when former Hawthorne and Brisbane Bears AFL player and film director Rob Dickson made Survivor history as the first winner of the series. As one of the first 16 castaways, Dickson secured his name in the Final Two by winning the final immunity challenge to become victorious.

Dickson directed documentaries such as The Passion to Play, Shane Crawford Exposed and The Essence of The Game.

Tragically, Rob lost his life alongside his five-year-old son Byron in 2009 due to a car accident while holidaying in South Africa. His eight-year-old son Gabriel lost his life four days after due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Rob Dickson and family

Guy Leech: Season two

The former Australian Ironman surf life saving champion, appeared on the Seven Network's Australian Celebrity Survivor: Vanuatu, in 2006. Competing against 11 other celebrities for a cash prize of $100,000 to donate to a charity of choice.

Leech won despite twist elimination, he made his way back in the game, returning and taking home an extra $95,000 for his chosen Ride Aid charity. He used the money to generously build two schools in North Cambodia.

He is now enjoying life in the Northern Beaches with his adoring wife and two daughters. Him and his family advocate for defibrillators availability when playing golf.

Guy Leech holding a defibrillator

Kristie Bennett: Season three

In 2016, Sydney-based senior account executive Kristie Bennett was crowned the first female winner of Australian survivor at only 24 years-old. After Bennett took her winnings she did not want to return to her life as an account exec.

Last year Bennett spoke out about the seriously damaging effects of being a reality TV star. Explaining on Instagram, the challenges of Survivor took a serious mental and physical toll on her health.

The reality star said, "and no 'we did not sign up for that' we signed up with courage and determination to chase our dreams. Not have our mental health destroyed."

Bennett now spends her time living her best life on Instagram, traveling around the world.

Kristie Bennett living her best life

Jericho Malabonga: Season four

Victorian flight attendant Jericho Malabonga competed on Sole Survivor of Australian Survivor in 2017.

The husband and father of two boys promised his family if he won that he would use the winnings for a trip to Disneyland, in which the father kept his promise!

Today Malabonga still works as a flight attendant, while working on his fitness and travelling the world. The father of two also spends his time volunteering in cambodia where he was joined by former Survivor contestants in 2018.

Prepare to see more of Malabonga with his return on All Stars!

Jericho Malabonga returning to All Stars

Shane Gould: Season five

Former Australian competition swimmer and three time Olympic gold medalist Shane Gould, competed in the first installment of Champions versus Contenders in 2018.

Winning half a million dollars, Gould made it her mission to put the money to good use, telling a past publication, she wanted to “do good work in drowning prevention,” going on to say helping people who are afraid of the water.

Her passion for the water and swimming remaining at the forefront of her life.

Nowadays, Gould enjoys her time traveling with friend and former Survivor runner up Sharn Coombes. Sharn shared that the two travelled to Fiji and enjoyed their time exploring the villages, the rainforest, kayaking, and pearl farming

Gould will also return for more on All Stars!

Shane Gould returning to All Stars

Pia Miranda: Season Six

Last year, the smiling Australian actress took the coveted title of Sole Survivor in a unanimous 9–0 vote.

The actress – who won Australia’s heart almost twenty years ago as Josie in Looking For Alibrandi, was a longtime fan of the show, and lived out her dream competing and winning.

Today, Miranda spends her days enjoying family time with her two kids and loving husband, while catching up with former Survivor cast mates.

Pia Miranda winner of Sole Survivor 2019

Australian Survivor: All Stars is set to premiere on Monday February 3 at 7:30pm on 10.