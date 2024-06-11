Ricky Martin, 52, has taken on a “challenging” new comedic role in Apple TV Plus’ new dark comedy Palm Royale, which has officially been renewed for a second season.

The new TV mini-series is loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel Mr And Mrs American Pie, starring major names including the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, Kristen Wiig, Josh Lucas, and Allison Janney.

The Livin La Vida Loca singer has been entertaining fans across the world for the past 30 years with his Latin music and incredible dance moves, however, he has recently ventured into the film industry and taken on many powerful acting roles.

After appearing as Miguel Morez on General Hospital in the 90s and as Antonio D’Amico in the 2018 series The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Ricky has now expanded his acting abilities and ventured into a comedic role, something he is not used to.

“Comedy is something that I’ve never done in the past, so it was very important for me to say yes,” Ricky told Today.

Ricky Martin photographed for General Hospital in 1994. (Credit: Getty)

The series tells the story of an ambitious woman in 1969 as she fights to earn her seat at America’s most exclusive table during the Palm Balm high society era.

Rick revealed that he “felt really comfortable” working with the actresses on the show including Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, and Allison Janney.

“These ladies held my hand and they brought me into this wonderful universe of comedy and parody and I felt really comfortable – I think I liked it a little too much,” he said.

We hope to see him reprise his role in season two, but stay tuned as more information is announced.

The cast of Palm Royale. (Credit: Getty)

Transport yourself to Palm Springs in the 60s and follow the journey as Maxine Simmons (Played by Wiig) attempts to crack Palm Springs’ high society circles in the funny and aesthetic series.

Palm Royale is available to watch with all episodes now on Apple TV+. Season two is also on its way, but no release date has been confirmed yet.

Stream Palm Royale now on Apple TV+ with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.