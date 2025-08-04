Dr Chris Brown’s new girlfriend ditched him at the Logies – here’s what she did instead!

They’re the hottest new couple in Aussie TV land.

Advertisement

So, it’s no wonder fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of Dr Chris Brown and his new publicist girlfriend, Lorraine Monforte at this year’s TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Sadly, that wish didn’t come true with the hunky vet attending TV’s night of nights solo.

Despite this, New Idea can reveal that while Lorraine was a no-show, she did attend a different event in Sydney instead.

Lorraine is a former Network Ten publicist and worked with Dr Chris on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

According to social media, the glamorous 41-year-old – who currently splits her time between Brisbane and Bondi – appeared to be one of 90,000 people who participated in the pro-Palestinian protest on Sunday which closed Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Taking to Instagram, the former Network Ten employee, who was recently made redundant, shared a photo of the huge crowd gathered in the rain holding signs.

Lorraine shared this photo to her Instagram account. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the other side of town, a sharp looking Dr Chris was carrying out his red-carpet duties alongside Sonia Kruger.

Advertisement

He later jumped on Instagram to share the highlight of his night was interviewing Bluey and Bingo.

Lorraine and Dr Chris’ romance was first revealed back in May with a source telling New Idea the couple “were very happy together.”

The revelation came after the duo enjoyed a secret trip to Norway and Lapland (Finland) together.

Dr Chris looked dapper while chatting to Bluey and Bingo on the Logies red carpet. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Last week, the Dancing with the Stars host awkwardly confirmed his new relationship with the brunette beauty during an appearance on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie show.

Following some on-air banter, the loved-up 46-year-old finally came clean admitting they pair were dating and that Lorraine had even met some members of his family

“Is her name Lorraine?,” the radio hosts asked. To which Brown confirmed: “Yes, it is Lorraine.”

Advertisement