Craig Revel Horwood is known for his no-holds-barred attitude as a judge on Dancing With The Stars. If a contestant places a toe out of line, the 60-year-old will be first to point it out – tacking on his signature “darling” for good measure.

But when he’s not putting his eagle eyes to use behind the judges‘ desk, who is Craig calling “darling” in his personal life?

Craig Revel Horwood reckoned with his sexuality after his wife left him. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Craig Revel Horwood’s ex-wife?

The dancer, who was born in Victoria and has lived in both the UK and Australia, married Jane Horwood in 1990. The couple divorced two years later.

“I was bisexual for a long time,” Craig told OK! In 2014. “I flitted between men and women quite a lot between the ages of 17 and 26.

“My wife Jane left me for another man. Then I fell in love with a bloke. I have been gay ever since.”

Before coming out, the 60-year-old struggled with internalised homophobia, until he met his tribe.

“I was completely homophobic,” Craig told The Guardian in 2023. “But when I went to the theatre, when I did my first dance class, the people there were lovely, and people started praising me.

“They were older and accepting, and I loved it. I liked those people, and I knew I didn’t like people at school. I was traumatised at school, but dance released that.”

Craig Revel Horwood met his current partner later in life. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Craig Revel Horwood’s partner?

After a relationship with Britain’s Got Talent puppeteer Damon Scott, Craig met the love of his life – paramedic Jonathan Myring – on the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

Two years later, in 2020, he proposed to Craig during a trip to Tasmania.

Craig Revel Horwood is ready to tie the knot with his partner. (Credit: Instagram)

Wedding bells will chime

Three postponements later due to work and renovations, the coupled finally have an official date!

“All booked in for August 2025.” the choreographer told Best. “We have the wedding planner sorted, the lady who’s going to marry us (and is hopefully going to sing, too).”

The nuptials will take place at Normanton Church at Rutland Water, surrounded by close friends and family. Ending, of course, with an extravagant party.

“We want no more than 250 people so we can’t go too wild, but I want the A-listers,” Craig said, adding that Queen Camilla will be getting an invite.

The pair know each other through the National Osteoporosis Society, and the royal is known to love Strictly Come Dancing. Let’s hope she can make the big day!

