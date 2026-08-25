“It was too much”: Dolly Parton’s secret struggle just days before her death

Dolly Parton’s loved ones rallied around the country music singer in the days leading up to her death on August 25, 2026.

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Dolly’s passing at age 80 came after a series of losses for the beloved star, including her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Thomas Dean, in March last year, and more recently, her older brother, Coy ‘Denver’ Parton.

Coy, a crane operator and homestead farmer, passed away aged 82 in Sevierville, Tennessee on July 23.

“Dolly was still grieving Carl, so losing Coy was extra difficult,” an insider told New Idea.

Dolly Parton was dealing with heartbreaking grief before her death after the passing of her brother, Carl. (Credit: Getty)

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“The only thing getting her through her grief was her deep faith. She believed in her heart that she [would] be reunited with all her loved ones when she passes, but that never erased the pain of missing them.”

Dolly had lost three of her siblings in recent years: Floyd in 2018, Randy in 2021, and David in 2024. Brother Larry also tragically died in infancy.

The fourth of 12 children, Dolly has a total of 11 siblings – Willadeene, David, Coy, Robert Jr., Stella, Cassie, Randy, Larry, Floyd, and twins, Freida and Rachel.

While those close to the star insisted Dolly was never one to feel sorry for herself, there was growing concern shortly before her death that even she couldn’t take any more heartache or grief.

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Late last year, Dolly was forced to cancel several work commitments due to health issues, saying she had neglected her health after her husband Carl’s passing. In January, she even missed her own 80th birthday celebration.

While Dolly always did her best to focus on everything that she had to be grateful for, our insider claims “it was obvious to everyone that this grief [was] a big weight on her”.

“Dolly was the type of person who always wanted to be busy… having to slow down because of health this past year was a tough adjustment,” the source continues.

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Dolly has 11 siblings – Willadeene, David, Coy, Robert Jr., Stella, Cassie, Randy, Larry, Floyd, and twins, Freida and Rachel. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Dolly reportedly coped by spending a lot of her time in prayer.

A devout Christian with a deep, personal belief in God, Dolly had her own little chapel on her ranch in Brentwood, Tennessee.

“Most days she was there morning and night,” tells the source.

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Read all the emotional tributes to Dolly here.

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