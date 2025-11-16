“I love you”: Bear declares his feelings for Sunny on The Golden Bachelor Australia

Barry “Bear” Myrden had his reservations about finding love on The Golden Bachelor Australia, but is happy that he found it with Sunny Long.

Having lost his wife, Audrey, in 2011, he was not sure if he would feel the same way again.

But from the moment he met the CEO, the 61-year-old knew there was something special between them.

Sparks flew between Sunny and Bear from the moment they met on The Golden Bachelor Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Are Bear and Sunny still together after The Golden Bachelor Australia?

“When I think about the future, and the life I want to live, and how I want to spend the rest of my days, I can’t imagine doing it without you,” he told her during tonight’s finale, which was shot in South Africa.

“I feel so lucky to have found you, I love you.”

Throughout the experience, Sunny wore her heart on her sleeve and was always upfront with her feelings.

While they always had fun together, Bear was also drawn to Sunny’s strength and vulnerability.

Overjoyed that he was reciprocating her feelings, she also reiterated her excitement about their future together.

“For me, my life, dark days are gone and bright days are here because of you, and my heart is full of joy and happiness and love for you,” she shared.

“And I’m looking forward to the journey with you, in life.”

With a stunning mountain backdrop, he also presented her with a ring to show his love and commitment to her.

“My heart is filled with love and joy, and happiness, and I’m the happiest woman alive,” Sunny beamed afterwards.

Sunny and Bear’s connection deepened on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine )

The path to true love

While he was elated to finally share his feelings, Bear said it was bittersweet because he broke Janette’s heart. See our exclusive chat with her here.

Knowing he had to make a major decision, he wanted to see what his family thought of both ladies.

Before the show, Sunny was in two committed relationships. When she entered the mansion, she had been single for six months, which initially concerned Bear.

His sons, Jack and Charlie, also quizzed her to see if she was comfortable entering another relationship.

In the end, Bear had to choose between Sunny and Janette. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Without hesitation, she said she admired his commitment to his family, which is also important to her, and his kind heart.

Despite the tough questions, she said meeting his family was a highlight, and she could not wait for them to meet her daughters and son.

