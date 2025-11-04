EXCLUSIVE: How Terri’s decision on The Golden Bachelor “absolutely rattled” all of the women

Terri sent shockwaves through The Golden Bachelor Australia mansion when she chose to leave, so much so that one contestant thought it was all fake.

Radio personality Bianca Dye, who was recently sent home, exclusively told New Idea that the property investor’s choice to leave shocked everyone.

“Terri’s decision not to accept the rose absolutely rattled all of us,” she said.

“My first thought was being someone who has worked in media for so long, ‘Oh, this is a set-up, this is planned, the producers set this up, but no.’ Absolutely not. And knowing Terri the way I know her now, I totally believe that.”

Bianca Dye said Terri’s decision to leave shocked everyone. (Credit: Channel Nine )

After she decided to leave the mansion, Terri exclusively told New Idea that she had formed a strong connection with Bear, but as the show progressed, she decided to choose herself.

Bianca continued to say that she did what others “would never have the nerve to do” in the mansion. She even questioned her own connection with Bear.

“There were moments when I thought I didn’t think Bear’s into me, I don’t think he’s keen,” she said. “He’s showing so much attention to other ladies, that is me being here, making me look desperate?

While she was shocked that Terri refused his rose, she admired her courage.

Terri and Bear formed a strong connection on The Golden Bachelor Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine )

“And I thought that was so brave and empowering, and I hope people take away from that exactly what it was, to stand by your power,” Bianca said.

“She was worried cause she was getting very real feelings for him and she didn’t want to get her heartbroken on national TV,” she continued. “She wanted to be in control, and she wanted to own the narrative, and for that, I think she’s an amazing woman. I adore her and I’m proud of her.

