EXCLUSIVE: Golden Bachelor Bear shares STEAMY KISS with dumped contestant amid split reports

It’s the question currently on everyone’s lips – who does Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden pick at The Golden Bachelor’s final rose ceremony, and are they still together?

Amid growing speculation that Bear is once again single after parting ways with his winner, which was sparked in part by the man himself, unaired footage of the 61-year-old widower sharing a passionate kiss with an eliminated contestant has thrown things into chaos.

Channel Nine have shared never-before-seen photos of Bear locking lips with Pip during the first group date.

The date, which played out in episode two, saw Bear recreating scenes from classic movie rom-coms, including Dirty Dancing, Grease and Muriel’s Wedding in a photoshoot. However, in the final edit of the episode that went to air, Pip was edited out for reasons unknown.

Instead, only Catherine, Nicolette, Jan, Gera, Hamidah, Sunny, Shamse, Elizette and Katrina were shown on the date.

Bear and Pip committed to The Notebook inspired set-up – while the others watched on! (Credit: Channel Nine).

Passionate lip lock

Now, Channel Nine has decided to share photos from Bear and Pip’s photoshoot. While the other women were paired up in groups of twos and threes, Pip, a 60-year-old hoist operator, scored the only solo shoot with Bear.

They recreated a famous scene from The Notebook, in which actors Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams have a steamy kiss in the rain.

Bear and Pip really committed to the set-up, with Pip wrapping her legs around Bear as he lifted her in the air. As Pip draped her arms around Bear’s muscular neck, the pair enjoyed an intense kiss – in full view of the other contestants.

Bear and Pip gave Ryan and Rachel a run for their money during the unaired photoshoot. (Credit: Supplied & Channel Nine)

Who does Bear end up with?

Despite their passionate embrace, Pip did not form a lasting bond with Bear. She was sent home in the episode six rose ceremony, not long after Terri shocked the room by rejecting Bear’s rose.

Upon her exit, Pip bowed out gracefully, saying, “the thing I’m really sad about is leaving all the girls. we’ve had the most amazing time.

“You can’t force these things and I wasn’t going to do things to make [Bear] like me because then he wasn’t getting to know me, so there’s no point.”

Pip (circled) says she had the “time of her life” on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Bear’s current Top 5 are Janette, Jan, Sunny, Kim and Gera. Fans believe that Janette and Sunny will be his final two.

