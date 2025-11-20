Is Big Brother actually live? Channel 10 reveals the truth

There has been much chatter about Big Brother being filmed live, but viewers have had some questions about whether this is actually the case.

“Big Brother will feature everything you loved in the noughties: live nominations, evictions, and all the action live from Dreamworld,” Channel 10 promised ahead of the show’s debut.

Some fans have noticed that the nightly episodes are not actually live, but are a wrap-up of all the latest drama from the most recent days.

With the nominations airing in mostly prerecorded episodes, some fans questioned why they were advertised as “live” in the lead-up to the newly rebooted series.

Big Brother fans have been speculating if the show is actually live. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I’m confused about how this is a live nominations show if they’ve already done the nominations,” one fan queried on social media.

“If you’re going to call it live, make it live, otherwise it’s just false advertising,” another fumed.

“Wait, didn’t they advertise live nominations for weeks and months now?” a third asked.

While a fourth added, “I wish the nominations were actually live.”

Now, Channel 10 has clarified which elements of the show are live and which are prerecorded amid the confusion.

A spokesperson clarified that the Big Brother housemates are told live who is up for nomination, while the evictions are also hosted live by Mel Tracina.

As for the housemates casting the nominations inside the house, they are prerecorded and edited due to the length of the segment.

“Live nomination episodes are hosted by Mel Tracina in real time,” the spokesperson told Pedestrian.TV.

Much of the action is prerecorded, but it’s all available on a 24/7 livestream. (Credit: Network 10)

“To cut to the juicy bit (the housemates’ reactions!), Diary Room nominations are shown as a package in show.

“Nominations are lengthy and would run over the show’s 60-minute duration otherwise.”

Even though the nightly episodes are not live, there is still a 24/7 livestream on Channel 10 where viewers can watch all the daily antics in the house.

The best bits are then edited together for the 60-minute nightly episodes for everyone who isn’t tuning into the livestream so they don’t miss out.