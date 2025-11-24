Are Big Brother producers “steering” the edit to save Holly from eviction?

NEED TO KNOW Big Brother Australia has been revived by Network 10.

A list of new housemates are competing to win $100,000.

Michael, Jane and Mia have been evicted from the house.

Big Brother has already seen two rounds of brutal evictions, with three housemates being sent packing.

Michael, Jane, and Mia were the first three stars to be voted out, but it has been claimed that producers are keen to keep one housemate in the competition.

According to Pedestrian.TV, producers are working “overtime” to keep Holly in the house because she is a main player on the Channel 10 show.

“Holly is too valuable. They’re trying everything they can behind the scenes to steer the edit so she survives,” an insider told the publication.

Big Brother producers are reportedly keen to keep Holly in the house. (Credit: Network 10)

“If Holly goes, producers lose a third of their season arc. She’s the linchpin.”

She has already made waves on the series with her budding romance with Colin, with the pair forming an instant connection in the house.

Their relationship divided the housemates, as some were not convinced about her intentions and called her a “game player”, leading to her defending herself.

In a surprising twist, evicted housemate Michael, 49, then saved Holly from the second eviction by voting her as house captain, meaning she was immune from the vote.

Speaking to New Idea, Michael claimed that Holly would have been sent home if he hadn’t decided to save her.

“It would have been Holly, but I’ve saved her with my making her the house captain,” he claimed.

It remains to be seen how Holly will fare in the next round of nominations after clashing with some of her housemates, including Coco.

Holly has captured attention for her budding romance with Colin. (Credit: Network 10)

On Sunday, November 23, Holly was left upset after Allana told Coco that she said Emily had “never” been invited to a sleepover before.

Holly had organised a VIP party to watch a movie, and told Allana she was happy to have invited Emily.

“Imagine never being invited to the cool kids’ party like ever,” she told Allana.

Her comments caused a stir when they were relayed to Coco, who burst into tears and said Emily was the “nicest girl” in the house.

However, Holly insisted her remarks had been taken out of context and was left upset at the backlash against her.

Big Brother Australia 2025 airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm, and Sundays at 7pm on Channel 10 and 10Play.

