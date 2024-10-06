Bachelor in Paradise stars Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith have officially welcomed their first child together!
“Introducing Poppy Florence Smith 💛 born at 10.40pm on Wednesday 2nd October, 3.15kg,” they wrote in a shared Instagram post.
“We are unbelievably in love.”
The Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg made a joke in the comments: “And, you’re welcome x,” he wrote.
The two first announced the exciting news in a social post on March 3, 2024. “Been keeping a lil secret 👶🏼,” they captioned the Instagram post.
“Baby Smith arriving September 🤍.”
The former Bachelor stars first met in 2020 when they both joined the third season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Alisha, who appeared in Nick Cummins’ (The Honey Badger) season, and Glenn Smith, who appeared in Angie Kent’s season, officially tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Western Australia in April 2023.
They announced their engagement a year after falling in love on television, sharing the news via Instagram in October 2021.
“She said yes! 💍 I get to marry my dream girl and best friend! Words can’t express how happy I am, Not just today but every day! The moment I met you in Fiji I knew you were the one. I love you ❤️,” Glenn wrote.
The Perth-based couple have been talking about kids before they were even engaged.
Previously speaking with our sister publication WHO back in May 2021, Alisha revealed they were thinking about starting a family, even then.
“It was just me and my mum growing up and Glenn has such a big family. I want my kids and grandchildren to all be running around,” she said.
Now the two have finally got their wish!