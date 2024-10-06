Bachelor in Paradise stars Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith have officially welcomed their first child together!



“Introducing Poppy Florence Smith 💛 born at 10.40pm on Wednesday 2nd October, 3.15kg,” they wrote in a shared Instagram post.

“We are unbelievably in love.”

Poppy Smith was born on October 2, 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

The Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg made a joke in the comments: “And, you’re welcome x,” he wrote.

The two first announced the exciting news in a social post on March 3, 2024. “Been keeping a lil secret 👶🏼,” they captioned the Instagram post.

“Baby Smith arriving September 🤍.”

The former Bachelor stars first met in 2020 when they both joined the third season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The Perth-based couple were expecting their baby in September 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Alisha, who appeared in Nick Cummins’ (The Honey Badger) season, and Glenn Smith, who appeared in Angie Kent’s season, officially tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Western Australia in April 2023.

They announced their engagement a year after falling in love on television, sharing the news via Instagram in October 2021.

“She said yes! 💍 I get to marry my dream girl and best friend! Words can’t express how happy I am, Not just today but every day! The moment I met you in Fiji I knew you were the one. I love you ❤️,” Glenn wrote.

The happy couple had their wedding ceremony at Parry Beach Breaks in Denmark, WA. (Credit: Instagram)

The Perth-based couple have been talking about kids before they were even engaged.

Previously speaking with our sister publication WHO back in May 2021, Alisha revealed they were thinking about starting a family, even then.

“It was just me and my mum growing up and Glenn has such a big family. I want my kids and grandchildren to all be running around,” she said.

Now the two have finally got their wish!