Tara Pavlovic reveals latest health scare

"I just felt something wasn't right."
Former Bachelor Australia star Tara Pavlovic has shared a health update, revealing she has been diagnosed with PCOS.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two recounted the moment she knew something was wrong.

“I was not well,” the former reality star said, recalling losing clumps of hair, feeling constantly fatigued, experiencing irregular periods, and more.

“I just felt something wasn’t right,” she continued.

tara pavlovic reveals she-has pcos pink robe
Tara Pavlovic has revealed she had PCOS. (Credit: Instagram)

After consulting a doctor and naturopath, Tara was told she had PCOS – Poly-Cystic Ovary Syndrome.

“She said: You’ve got PCOS, let’s just put you on the pill, and I said ‘no’.”

Instead, she has followed the advice of the naturopath who, after realising she had an underactive thyroid, suggested to change her diet.

Tara was also informed that her body was in “panic mode” after two consecutive pregnancies, and she needed to rebuild her nutrients.

tara pavlovic son pink t shirt
“I just felt something wasn’t right,” Tara said. (Credit: Instagram)

Fans were quick to comment on the candid confession, one wrote: “Really appreciate you sharing this and for literally being you.”

“You are like sunshine, thanks for being you,” another added.

“You’re incredible Tara,” a third penned.

Tara, who placed third in Matty J’s season of The Bachelor, now shares two children with her husband Nick Sheperdson.

tara pavlovic husband nick son and daughter
Tara shares two children with her husband, Nick Sheperdson. (Credit: Instagram)

Paddy, their eldest boy, is three and Edie-Rae, their youngest daughter, is one.

Having known each other for 10 years before entering into a relationship, Tara and Nick debuted their romance in August 2018.

Two years later, they wed in an intimate ceremony.

Now, the family of four are happier than ever.

Always consult a medical professional for any health concerns.

Catie Powers

Catie is a Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea. Since 2020, she has been writing for renowned brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, WHO, Girlfriend, TV WEEK, and Now To Love. Currently, she is creating celebrity, royal, and entertainment content for New Idea, while also managing the brand’s Instagram and print-to-digital relations. When she’s not at work, you can find Catie reading a good book, or seeing her favourite musician in concert.

