“Time to heal now:” Bindi Irwin’s emotional hospital bed admission

After being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery to have her appendix removed, wildlife warrior Bindi Irwin has shared a candid health update with her followers on social media.

Taking to Instagram two days after the news broke that she was hospitalised and unable to go to this year’s Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas, she posted a video of herself after the surgery in her hospital bed.

She initially went in to get her appendix removed, but in her update, confirmed that the initial surgery had highlighted other areas of concern with her medical team.

In her caption, she explained that her appendix gave her grief for “many months”, and ultimately, the pain became unbearable on the day of the gala.

Once she consulted with her doctor, she said that she flew to New York so he could check her endometriosis.

“Surgery was a success,” she wrote.

“My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago.”

“Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery. I appreciate all the kind messages I’ve received, and the support for our Gala in Las Vegas.”

She also thanked her brother for hosting the annual event and raising funds for Wildlife Warriors in her absence.

Bindi Irwin has been open about her health journey before, and getting endometriosis surgery in the past. (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking to People at the event, Robert said the Irwin family was shaken up, but that Bindi was “going to be okay”.

“Out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them,” he said.

“She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis, and now the appendix goes. Health is so important – it really is.”

He then went on to say that she intended to “tough it out” and go to the event, and was sad to miss it. Terri also missed the gala to be with her daughter.

In the post, Bindi also thanked her mother, her husband Chandler, and daughter Grace for their love and support.

She has been open with her followers about her endometriosis battle. In 2023, she revealed she underwent surgery for the condition.

